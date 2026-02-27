Three-Star Athlete Set to Visit Auburn After Receiving Offer

If there is one player archetype that defines football, it is the athlete. These players, though rare, can play multiple positions at a high level, and the Auburn Tigers have secured an official visit from one of these unicorns: Talan Scott.

Scott, who is officially listed as a tight end, told Auburn on SI that he is set to visit Auburn on June 19. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder is a three-star prospect that is able to play tight end, edge rusher, and outside linebacker.

“Auburn has always been a great program,” he said. “It’s a really cool place. All of the coaching staff has been really cool to me so far. I’ve spoken to Coach [Larry] Scott and he has really good energy. He’s a pretty funny guy and he seems like he loves the game. He knows what he’s talking about.”

Of course, for a player like Scott who is able to play a host of different positions, the question arises: where will he play in college?

“I just want to play wherever I help the team the most,” he said. “wherever Coach wants me.”

Scott, who is rated as a three-star and the 18th-best player in the state of Arizona, told Auburn Tigers on SI that Auburn is currently in his top three. He has also received offers from California, Duke, Iowa State and Kansas, among others.

“I think legacy [when I think of Auburn],” he said. “Auburn always just creates good players and sends people to the NFL.”

As a tight end, Scott said he looks up to Mark Andrews, Trey McBride and Isaiah Likely, though his game is far from limited to just traditional tight end play.

“I can run routes like a receiver,” he said, “I have really strong hands, I’m not afraid of contact, and I like to hit.”

For Scott, the offers have not changed his mentality, which is to work his hardest regardless of the recognition he is receiving.

“I really just have the same mentality,” he said. “I just try to work as hard as I can and get as fast and as strong as I can, and practice as hard as I can. I’m really grateful for the opportunity at Auburn, and I can’t wait to get down there.”

The Auburn Tigers’ 2027 class is quite sparse at the moment, but Scott could join three-star tight end Trae Proctor as the future of the Tigers’ tight end room if the coaching staff deems him a fit for the tight end role. Otherwise, he could easily join Xavier Atkins and Demarcus Riddick at the linebacker position, or even take over some snaps off the edge.