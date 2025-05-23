Tigers in Strong Spot for Four-Star DL After OV
AUBURN, Ala.-- Over the weekend, the Auburn Tigers had several potential targets on the Plains visiting the school, including 2026 DeKalb (Ga.) four-star defensive lineman Earnest Rankins.
The defensive lineman has the Tigers up in his top four, and the visit could have improved Auburn’s rankings a bit further. At the moment, only the Tigers and Georgia have scheduled official visits with defensive lineman. After visiting Auburn, Rankins thinks it started off his visits well.
"It set a good tone," Rankins said. "I know what to look for with these other visits when I go. I would say Auburn did a great job hosting me."
According to 247Sports, Rankins’ top four include Auburn, Georgia, Florida State and Ohio State, all of which are classified as ‘warm’. For the Tigers, defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams has been tasked with heading up the recruiting for Rankins. Their relationship has grown over the last few months.
"He's a good coach that is always on your back," Rankins said. "You can't have a coach that lets you get away with anything. Coach Vontrell, he's a real guy. He's persevering, he's not going to stop trying to recruit me until the time for me to commit is over. That's one thing I have said to him ever since he offered me. He makes sure he talks to me every week."
The Tigers are currently second in the race to land the 6-foot-6, 285-pound defensive lineman. He does have an official visit with Georgia on June 20, who is currently ahead, per 247Sports.
While FSU and Ohio State are classified as warm, they do not have an official visit scheduled. If it remains with just the two schools, we can expect the commitment to come not too long after that visit.