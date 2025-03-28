Top Tight End Recruit Plans Second Visit to Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers have a glaring hole offensively, which might be the tight end position. While they have two decent tight ends for the next two years, Rico Howard and Preston Howard (both of whom just transferred from Maryland), the Tigers will need something more elite.
Enter Landen Miree. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end plays football at Princeton in Cincinnati. He is in the class of 2026 and could be a capable starter, should he learn from tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua and from Preston Howard, who should be a senior by then.
Auburn is one of several schools to be classified as “warm”. Along with the Tigers, the Florida State Seminoles, the Washington Huskies, the Cincinnati Bearcats and the North Carolina Tar Heels are all vying for his services. All five also have an official visit scheduled. In the case of Auburn, this will be their second visit with Miree. The second visit with the Tigers comes on May 30. It will be the earliest of any of the five schools he is visiting.
Miree paid a lot of attention to how the tight ends were utilized in spring practice this past Thursday.
"I loved it," Miree said. "I loved how they featured their tight end in many different ways. Outside, inside, blocking, running routes. I loved it.”
Tight end Rico Wilson stuck to Miree as he was utilized in major aspects of the offense (receiving and blocking). With Wilson graduating before Miree will even get to Auburn, it is to see that he is learning from him already. Another positive is that Miree likes that Aigamaua is very hands-on with his coaching, as opposed to letting his assistants do it, according to Rivals.
Landen Miree’s commitment date is set for later this year on July 10.