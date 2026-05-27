Why Auburn Stands Out to 2027 Safety with Cam Newton Connections

The Auburn Tigers have been devoted to nonstop recruiting over the past few months, and as a result, Alex Golesh’s 2027 class is beginning to shape up as one of the better classes in the SEC. However, the addition of Seth Williams could make all the difference for the future of the roster.

Williams is a three-star safety prospect in the class of 2027 who originally hails from Lakeside High School in Atlanta. He is currently rated as the 87th-best safety in the class, as well as the 122nd-best in-class prospect from the state of Georgia.

Williams, who currently plays for Cam Newton’s seven-on-seven team, C1N, received an offer from Auburn on May 18, and Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with the safety to talk all things Auburn, including how playing on a Newton-coached team may aid in his chances with the Tigers.

“Auburn holds the same swag as Cam,” he said. “They also are on a heater right now, and I would love to play with great talent like they are bringing in. Also, the coaches know how to win. They beat two [Power 4] teams last year, as well as being loved enough for guys from USF to want to come with them, as well as Auburn getting defensive players drafted like clockwork.”

So, with Newton’s coaching in mind, where does Auburn stand on Williams’ board?

“Auburn is definitely top 10 or top eight if I had to choose right now,” he said. “I’ll drop a top 12 after my OVs.”

Williams added that he ‘definitely’ wants to get down to the Plains for a visit, pending his schedule. As for what he has to offer a future program, Williams is confident that his perseverance will make him a top player in his class.

“I'm fearless,” he said. “I grew up seen alot, parents didn't always have everything, but we always made it work and I'm at the point where nothing can stop me from reaching my goal to take care of my family!”

Of course, a recruit that a top player like Cam Newton wanted on his team is bound to get plenty of offers from plenty of top schools. Williams laid out his ideal school fit and teased a few schools that may be ahead in the running.

“Ideal fit would be just trusting me to make plays on the ground and in the air,” he said. “I'm a Georgia boy, so I'm all SEC at heart, but there is a school I love in the ACC and also three new schools in the Big 10 I like a lot that like me.”

For the time being, Williams will continue to focus on his high school play after concluding the spring season.

“[I’m focused on] just staying grateful and humble,” he said. “I want to [be] way better come Week One of my season than I am now, so just working and taking care of my body.”

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