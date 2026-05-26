Why QB Byrum Brown is the ‘Perfect Fit’ for Auburn in 2026

If on a trip to Lee County, Alabama, you would have a hard time finding anyone who was not familiar with the name of the newest quarterback of the Auburn Tigers: Byrum Brown. Brown is easily one of the most highly anticipated players the Tigers have going into the 2026 season, but there have been concerns as to how his play will translate to the SEC.

In a recent episode of Crain and Cone, a podcast shared by On3 analysts Blain Crain, Jake Crain and David Cone, Jake Crain shared his opinion as to who the best quarterbacks in the SEC are, and Brown cracked the list at No. 8.

Brown ranked below (in order) Marcel Reed of Texas A&M, John Mateer of Oklahoma, Arch Manning of Texas, Sam Leavitt of LSU, LaNorris Sellers of South Carolina, Gunner Stockton of Georgia and Trinidad Chambliss of Ole Miss, while ranking above Missouri’s Austin Simmons and Mississippi State’s Kamario Taylor.

“I think Byrum Brown, right now, might be the biggest wildcard on this list.”



What do you think of Auburn’s QB? pic.twitter.com/qT4nrsfUTN — Crain & Cone (@crainandcone) May 24, 2026

Just because Crain ranks Brown below seven others, though, does not mean that he thinks Brown will be a bust at Auburn. In fact, Crain believes the opposite.

“I think he is the perfect fit for what Auburn is going to run,” Crain said. “Taking advantage of spacing and being able to utilize a true QB run in the box should help him out as a passer as well.”

However, for Brown to find his footing at Auburn, particularly in a loaded, grueling SEC slate, there are a few things he will have to focus on, Crain argues.

“For Brown to have another banner year, it’s going to start by being able to make his layups,” Crain said. “What I mean is being able to make the routine throws routine and making defenses have to play Auburn more evenly as opposed to forcing him to beat teams with his arm. If he can be balanced in the attack, this will be the best Auburn offense we have seen in a long time.”

It is no secret that the Auburn Tigers have a powerful rush attack; in fact, for the first time in program history, they have three different players with over 1,000 career rushing yards: Jeremiah Cobb, Bryson Washington and Brown. No, the rushing attack will not be an issue, but if the rush is all teams have to plan for, the Tigers risk being so one-dimensional that they will not be able to compete.

So, the Tigers turn to the passing game. There have been many concerns surrounding Brown’s throwing, particularly the motion he uses to do so, but the senior’s numbers suggest that he is more than able to throw the ball effectively. Brown has thrown for 7,690 yards in his career, adding on 61 passing touchdowns for good measure.

If Brown, along with head coach Alex Golesh and offensive coordinator Joel Gordon, can build a balanced attack that leans on the rushing attack while still threatening in the passing game, the Tigers’ offense could be in stark contrast to their struggles from last year.

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