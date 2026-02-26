Why Auburn Stands Out to 2028 DL Antavion Allen

Amidst a set of seasons that have been quite disappointing for the Auburn Tigers, defense has been the one consistent factor that has kept Auburn above water. Evidently, Alex Golesh is looking to keep that theme throughout his tenure, as the Tigers offered top-level Hattiesburg (Miss.) defensive lineman Antavion Allen on Wednesday.

Allen, who is in the 2028 class, has offers from top schools like Alabama, Florida State and Arkansas. Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Allen to discuss his recruitment and his thoughts on Auburn.

“Auburn stands out to me as one of those powerhouses that develops people into monsters,” he said. “Getting the offer went amazing… they made me feel welcomed.”

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Allen, who told me he models his game after former Auburn defensive lineman and first-round pick Derrick Brown, as well as Jalen Carter, evidently has the level of effort and heart that Auburn defensive coordinator DJ Durkin is looking for.

“No matter the size or strength,” he said, “I will always beat you at the game I love. I will approach [the rest of] my high school years [while being] unstoppable to show these coaches they ain’t waste their time offering me.”

Auburn’s 2028 class, at this time, is empty, and Allen could very well be a tone-setter for the group’s recruitment in the future. Auburn’s defensive line currently consists of a lot of top recruiting talent from the 2024 and 2025 classes, and key names like Malik Autry and Jourdin Crawford could well still be with the Tigers when Allen makes his way to college.

As such, Allen would have veteran, top-level talent to learn under in his early years with the Tigers, before potentially taking the reins of the defensive line himself. Auburn’s 2027 class also boasts Donivan Moore, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the state of Alabama, so Allen could spend significant time developing with him.

Of course, it is still early in Allen’s recruitment, and much can change over the next few years before he goes to college. However, it is always worth noting when a team gets in on a recruit early, and DJ Durkin seems to have gotten the jump on Allen.

“I plan on visiting Auburn,” Allen said, “and I hope that goes well.”