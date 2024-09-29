Report Card for Auburn Tigers vs Oklahoma Sooners: Coaching Takes a Hit
The Auburn Tigers fell to the No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners 27-21 on Saturday. They drop to 2-3 on the season and remain winless in SEC play. They let a very winnable game on home field slip away.
Unlike their previous losses to Cal and Arkansas, Auburn occupied the driver’s seat for most of this contest, leading 21-10 in the fourth quarter.
Instead of a plethora of turnovers leading to the Tigers’ downfall, only one was needed. Payton Thorne threw an untimely interception that Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis returned 63 yards for a touchdown.
That gave Oklahoma a lead they never relinquished.
On that note, it’s time to give Auburn it’s report card for the game.
Offense
Quarterback
Until the game-losing pick-six, Thorne was having a solid day. Thorne finished 21-of-32 for 338 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
That turnover ultimately cost them the game, a winning record and a better position ahead of a tough road opponent next week.
Grade: D
Running Back
Auburn’s running backs got consistent yards and took care of the ball against Oklahoma. They couldn’t have done much better.
Jarquez Hunter was Auburn’s leading rusher, picking up 97 yards off 17 carries. Damari Alston added 24 yards off seven carries.
Oklahoma’s front seven did what it could to contain the Tigers on the ground but this group made the most of the opportunities it had.
Grade: B
Wide Receivers/Tight Ends
The Auburn wide receiver corps had one of their best days as a unit.
Eight different receivers caught a pass and six had more than 20 yards. KeAndre Lambert-Smith led the way in catches with five for 77 yards and a touchdown. Cam Coleman led the way in yards, totaling 82 off three catches.
The Tigers had just one dropped pass, belonging to Coleman.
Offensive Line
Despite having better performances, Auburn’s offensive line held together well against Oklahoma’s skilled front seven.
The Sooners sacked Thorne four times and totaled eight tackles for loss, both numbers the Tigers’ offenslive line hope to keep down moving forward.
For most of the game, however, Thorne had time to find a Tiger to get the ball to and Hunter and Alston had a place to go with the ball.
Grade: C
Defense
Defensive Line
Oklahoma’s offensive line did a good job protecting their true freshman quarterback and keeping Auburn out of the backfield.
Both of Auburn’s sacks came from its linebackers. Zykeivous Walker had a tackle for loss. Keldric Faulk had a quarterback hurry. That is what the Tigers’ defensive line was held to.
Grade: D
Linebackers
Demarcus Riddick, a true freshman, stole the show, finishing with six tackles, one sack, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.
Jalen McLeod had a productive outing as well.
Grade:B
Seconday
Auburn’s defensive backs did not have a lot of success against Oklahoma’s air attack.
Michael Hawkins did not put up mind-blowing numbers, but he did enough to put the Sooners in a position to win.
Grade: C
Special Teams
Towns McGough would like to put this game in the rearview mirror as he missed two field goals. One was from 51 yards, but the other was from 27, an easily makeable kick for him.
Oscar Chapman averaged 49.3 yards across his three punts which helped Auburn in the field position game.
Grade: D
Coaching
Every loss is ultimately on the coaching staff but this one seemed particularly avoidable for the Tigers.
Thorne should have been told not to throw the pass that led to the interception returned for an Oklahoma touchdown. Other clock management errors were present during the game as well.
Freeze and his staff will aim to do a better job of these things next week.
Grade: F
What’s Next?
Auburn hits the road for the first time this season, heading over to Athens for a showdown with the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and the television broadcast can be found on ABC and ESPN+.