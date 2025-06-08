A Slept On Key to the Auburn Tigers Season
While transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold holds the key to most of the Auburn Tigers season, football is the ultimate team game. The secondary is an overlooked unit for the 2025 Tigers and how their season plays out.
Although not as glamorous or eye-popping as the quarterback spot, the corners and safeties will have a say in how the season concludes. With that, the two coaches who are being counted on to have everything in order in the defensive backfield are cornerbacks coach Wesley McGriff and safeties coach T.J. Rushing.
On balance, the pass defense from a year ago did not play terribly. In surrendering 213 yards per game through the air, middle of the pack in the SEC, Auburn kept games within reach. However, the Tigers managed to pick off just eight passes. tied for 97th in the nation. Coupled with the frequency the offense gave the ball away, turnovers were a big problem for Auburn in 2024.
When Charles Kelly left to take the head coaching job at Jacksonville State, a spot opened up. To Hugh Freeze's credit, he made a point of hiring internally. Rushing, owner of a Super Bowl ring with the Indianapolis Colts, made sure to say all of the right things when he took the promotion.
“I witnessed firsthand this past season how special Auburn is and what we are building here,” Rushing said via release. “I’m very familiar with Coach (D.J.) Durkin’s defense, previously working with him at another school, and know our defensive personnel here very well. I look forward to helping us build a championship-level defense and team.”
Rushing worked under defensive coordinator Durkin at Texas A&M. As a result, he understands what his coach expects. Look for a bit of gambling on defense. Those eight picks from a year ago cannot become the standard.
McGriff helms the cornerbacks, and you can tell what type of player he prefers. For example, Kayin Lee, while good in coverage, will not hesitate to lower the shoulder and attempt to jar the ball loose. That intensity became an Auburn staple that pre-dates McGriff. At the same time, he will need to inspire his charges to force more turnovers.
McGriff and Rushing have their work cut out for them. The SEC is loaded with talented wideouts, but the Auburn front, led by potential top-10 draft pick Keldric Faulk, should help ease the transition and offer up more turnover opportunities.