'They're killing it': South Alabama HC Previews Auburn Matchup
The Auburn Tigers are set to face South Alabama on Saturday for their third game of the season, and the Jaguars’ head coach .
South Alabama head coach Major Applewhite previewed Auburn earlier this week on Southeast Sports+, a part of the WKRG News 5 network, and expressed his excitement for his squad to play in Jordan-Hare Stadium for the first time against the Tigers.
“Growing up as a young man from the state of Alabama, you either want to go to Alabama or you want to go to Auburn,” Applewhite said in the interview. “For our guys to get the opportunity to go play in the stadium with that crowd, it’s going to be phenomenal, just from a childhood dream standpoint.”
This Saturday’s clash between Auburn and South Alabama will mark the first-ever meeting between the in-state schools, despite the two campuses sitting just over three hours away from each other.
Although this is the inaugural matchup between the two programs, Applewhite believes the game should occur more often and points out the numerous impacts and benefits that playing Auburn presents to the local community.
“I think it’s tremendous,” Applewhite said. “I’ve said it before – I would love to do this every year. It’s about the state of Alabama, it’s about us, it’s about our people… this only makes sense. It’s good for the economy, it’s good for our fans, it’s good for our culture in Alabama. It’s great to bring different parts of the state together. Whether it’s the state of Mobile going up to Tuscaloosa or to Auburn, it’s outstanding. That’s what it should be.”
Applewhite is in his second season at the helm with the Jaguars after finishing 7-6 last year and winning the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl, making him the first head coach to clinch and win a bowl game in his first season with the program.
South Alabama launched its football program in 2009, over a century later than a vast majority of schools. Applewhite views this Saturday’s matchup with Auburn as an opportunity to make a name for himself and the Jaguars as a whole – and one that he is excited about.
“[It’s] a chance to put your program and your brand (on the map) – a chance to play the best conference in college football. All of those things add up and make the experience what it is. I want as many of these as we can get on our schedule,” Applewhite said. “We’re still a 15-year-old program, we’re still young, but the way you get respect is you go play these teams, and you go into these stadiums and you go compete, and that’s the way you get notoriety for your program and for your school. So, I love this opportunity.”
The second-year head coach was also asked about his thoughts and observations on Auburn’s victories over Baylor and Ball State in the last two weeks. He seemed impressed with the Tigers on both sides of the football, pointing out junior quarterback Jackson Arnold’s strong performance and D.J. Durkin’s stout defense, especially against opposing rushing attacks.
“They’re killing it. Right now, they have a lot of confidence and continuity on offense, their quarterback is playing at an extremely high level, they’re able to run the football effectively,” Applewhite said. “Defensively, they’re (No. 2) in the country in run defense. They’re No. 1 in the country in sacks, so you have to figure out whether you want to run it against the (No. 2) team or throw it against the No. 1 sack team.”
“Watching them on film, you see the new quarterback. You see the stability and the level that he’s playing at,” Applewhite continued. “And being right here next to where Deuce (Knight) is from, you knew what kind of player he was coming out of high school. So you're starting to see more continuity in the quarterback room, and maybe that will lead to more success.”
Applewhite understands the heavy improvement jump Auburn has made from just a year ago, and recognizes that the Jaguars’ 60-minute battle in Jordan-Hare won’t be an easy task.
“They are hitting on all cylinders, and it will be every bit the test you said it will be.”