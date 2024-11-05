Former Auburn Gymnast Suni Lee Named SI Swimsuit's Newest Athlete
Sports Illustrated announced this week that US and former Auburn gymnast Suni Lee will make her SI Swimsuit debut in the magazine's 2025 issue.
"As we speak, the athlete is currently in Boca Raton, Fla., prepping to shoot her first feature for the magazine," SI Swimsuit's Martha Zaytoun wrote Monday.
Zaytoun added that she will pose for pictures with photographer Ben Horton.
“We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said, according to Zaytoun. “This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports. They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders. At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”
The 21-year-old is a 6-time Olympic medalist. She won three of her Olympic medals at the 2024 games in Paris, which included a gold medal in the team competition. She also won bronze in the individual all-around and uneven bars.
In the 2020 Toyko games (which took place in 2021), Lee captured the gold medal in the individual all-around, becoming the sixth American woman to accomplish the feat. She also won silver in the team competition and bronze in the uneven bars.
Lee has also excelled at the uneven bars while competing outside the Olympics. She became a two-time U.S. national champion on the uneven bars.
At Auburn, Lee won an SEC title on uneven bars and an NCAA championship on the balance beam.
SI.com's Natalie Zamora provided updates from Lee's photoshoot Monday. Readers can see a sneak preview of her photoshoot here and find further updates on SI Swimsuit Instagram.