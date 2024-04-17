Auburn Wants Two Recruits From Top Georgia Prep Football Program
Auburn is making inroads into talent-rich Georgia to find top recruits.
Now, can the Tigers close the deal with some key targets? The Tigers already possess four Peach State commitments with tight ends Ryan Ghea and Hollis Davidson, plus there’s offensive tackle Tavaris Dice and cornerback Devin Williams. All four prospects hold offers from major SEC and ACC programs, among others.
Among the Georgia high schools Auburn is recruiting hard to add more talent, one would be Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine. It’s one of the Peach State’s best prep football programs with state titles in 2014, 2026, 2021, and 2022.
Head coach Danny Britt took the time to discuss two of his star players, each of which has serious interest in Auburn. First up, Rivals’ 4-star edge defender Herbert Scroggins. He’s 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds.
Will Scroggins be a true defensive end or does he play linebacker?
“He can play standing up,” Britt began. “I do think that edge is his best thing. He’s going to be a pass-rush type guy. It’s according to what size you’re looking for.
“I mean, he played basketball this year and he still stayed over 230 (pounds). I mean (he’s) an eight-ab type guy…
“So, that’s just a junior in high school. His dad is a really big fella. I imagine he’s going to be big. Whether he’ll play at 260 (pounds) or not, I don’t know. I think he could do either (defensive end or linebacker), but I do think his best position is edge and rushing the passer.”
Which schools are coming after Scroggins the hardest?
“What it looks like right now is Tennessee, Auburn, Georgia Tech, and Miami. Those are the ones, right now, that are coming at him really hard. Also, it’s probably more him corresponding (with those schools) more.”
As of now, Scroggins is set to officially visit Auburn on Sep. 6 when the Tigers host California. The other Benedictine Military School player interested in Auburn would be offensive lineman Jacobe Ward.
The 6-foot-4 and 330-pound prospect is a 3-star on Rivals with offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Miami, South Carolina, and many other college football programs.
Which position will Ward play in college, right tackle or move inside?
“I think he could play right tackle, I really do. In talking to a number of coaches, they feel like he can, too. Some guys are saying they’d definitely move Ward inside. Alabama was going to move him to guard. There were his No. 1 (school) until coach Nick Saban retired.
“He’s over 6-4 now. I think he can play right tackle.”
Which schools are towards the top for Ward?
“He posted his top 10. Tennessee is up there, Auburn is up there, and South Carolina. I haven’t asked him to tell me yet so I’m guessing.”
Either of Scroggins or Ward going to make summer decisions or wait into the fall?
“I told them that they need to have a decision made, and they don’t always listen to me but usually do, in July. I say ‘Go to the (official) visits in June.’ They’ve visited some places now, I guess unofficially. Then, make a decision in July. That’s where we’re at.”
Ward will take his official visit to Auburn on June 7.
Thank you to coach Britt for taking the time to provide intel about his 2025 prospects looking at Auburn. It’s great to gain such direct information.