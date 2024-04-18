Auburn Has A Shot With Top Texas Football Recruit
Auburn’s recruiting efforts have the Tigers in striking distance to land one of the Lone Star State’s best prep prospects.
Ranked as the #66 recruit nationally by Rivals, Kiotti Armstrong is a versatile athlete who can play as an edge rusher or play tight end. Hailing from Jasper (Texas) High School in the eastern section of the state, watching Armstrong’s film showcases a player who’s equally adept on either side of the football.
On3 recruits just posted to X the following:
“Miami, Auburn, Texas and Texas A&M are at the top for 4-star TE Kiotti Armstrong, he tells Chad Simmons.”
The Tigers need help at each of tight end and defensive end, so Armstrong would be a great addition no matter where he played.
His official visit schedule has Auburn (May 31), Texas A&M (June 14), and Texas (June 21) already set.