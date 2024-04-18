Auburn Daily

Auburn Has A Shot With Top Texas Football Recruit

One of the Lone Star’s best is interested in the Auburn Tigers

Brian Smith

Auburn’s recruiting efforts have the Tigers in striking distance to land one of the Lone Star State’s best prep prospects.

Ranked as the #66 recruit nationally by Rivals, Kiotti Armstrong is a versatile athlete who can play as an edge rusher or play tight end. Hailing from Jasper (Texas) High School in the eastern section of the state, watching Armstrong’s film showcases a player who’s equally adept on either side of the football.

On3 recruits just posted to X the following:

“Miami, Auburn, Texas and Texas A&M are at the top for 4-star TE Kiotti Armstrong, he tells Chad Simmons.”

The Tigers need help at each of tight end and defensive end, so Armstrong would be a great addition no matter where he played.

His official visit schedule has Auburn (May 31), Texas A&M (June 14), and Texas (June 21) already set.

