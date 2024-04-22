Auburn Lands Another Top Defensive Lineman From The Transfer Portal!
Auburn just landed former Indiana University defensive tackle Philip Blidi from the Transfer Portal and the Tigers are not done!
Now the Tigers are gaining the signed letter of intent from Arkansas State edge rusher Keyron Crawford. From CFBStats and his 2023 statistics, Crawford's 44 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks showcase his natural talent off the edge. He's still developing, however.
Growing up a basketball player, Crawford is relatively new to the game of football. He's no place near his full potential. He will have two years of eligibility in an Auburn uniform.
Look for Crawford to be the backup to Jalen McLeod and could even play some strong side defensive end as well. Crawford is listed at 6-foot-4 and 243 pounds according to ESPN. Pro Football Focus has him with 611 snaps played last year, which is a great sign of durability.
Crawford also came away with 27 quarterback pressures and 22 stops, i.e. tackles that constitute a failure for the offense. He's a player who should make an immediate impact for a defense in need of more experienced help on the edge.
Overall, Crawford is an excellent addition to the Auburn football program.