Transfers Jackson Arnold, Eric Singleton Jr. Finding Explosive Chemistry for Auburn
Making his home debut, quarterback Jackson Arnold made Auburn’s easy victory over the Ball State Cardinals look thrilling, finding multiple receivers to keep the Tiger offense rolling.
Saturday’s game took place under the lights, where Arnold was able to spread the football to a variety of his receiver corps.
Because this year, Auburn’s wide receiver group is different.
Entering the season, the Tigers receiving team was given a ranking of No.2 in the country by Pro Football Focus. Now, they’re getting to prove every bit as to why.
Against Ball State, all of Auburn’s top receivers had four receptions or more: Cam Coleman (7), Horatio Fields (6), Eric Singleton Jr., (4) and Malcolm Simmons (4).
Helping get the Tigers on the board first was Georgia Tech transfer wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr.
Singleton found Arnold’s pass for nine yards, a play that set up running back Jeremiah Cobb’s touchdown run. Then, Arnold eventually found him again to extend the Tiger lead 14-0.
https://x.com/AuburnFootball/status/1964481450876789094
Coming from different schools, both Arnold and Singleton have shown an early partnership and have wasted no time building chemistry. A relationship that can only help strengthen the offense and set the tone for the rest of the season.
“I thought he played a great game tonight, he has a knack for getting open and finding space. I thought he did a great job tonight and to be quite honest, the first touchdown couldn’t be more open. [laughing] So, shoutout to Coach Freeze on that one,” said Arnold.
He continued, “His first two touchdowns were great scripted plays. I thought he did a great job tonight getting open, finding space and going out and making plays,” said Arnold.
For his entire room, coach Hugh Freeze showed praise and confidence, saying there’s not just one player he wants to have a touch.
He wants every single one of his guys to.
“Obviously, we believe in our receivers. Believe in all of them. I think we’re very talented in that room. And, man I want everybody to get touches, I really do. I love spreading it around, I love seeing different receivers get their touches and tight ends too, and running backs,” said Freeze.
He continued, “..I think we rushed for 224 and threw for almost 300. So that’s a pretty good night to spread it around for those guys. Good to get them involved for sure.”
All of Auburn’s wide receivers showed both depth and versatility against Ball State, with Coleman leading the pack, having seven catches for 77 yards. Now, as the season continues, they’ll only be looking to grow further.
And if it’s up to Arnold, he has all the confidence in getting the ball off to each of his receivers.
“I think it’s good that I can go out and drive at any point in time and look out to my left, to my right, and be comfortable who I’m throwing to. It's not just I look at an X and I see Cam’s out there, I know I need to throw to that guy. You know, I got dudes all across the field I can spread the ball to,” said Arnold.
It’s bright right now on the Plains for Arnold, reigniting the Tiger offense while having excessive options all over the field. Yet, SEC play calls are just two weeks away against a resurgent Oklahoma Sooners team, bringing a true test from a place Arnold once called home.