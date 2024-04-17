Two former Auburn Tigers set to match up in the NBA Playoffs
The NBA Playoffs are finally here as we saw two Play-In games last night as the Lakers beat the Pelicans and the Kings beat the Warriors. There are two more Play-In games tonight that will finalize the field for the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
In one of the series that has already been finalized, we will see two former Auburn Tigers go head-to-head. When we see the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Orlando Magic, Isaac Okoro and Chuma Okeke will face off.
Okeke was a member of the Final Four team, and Okoro was a member of the Auburn team that didn't get to play in the postseason due to Covid but would have made a run as they were hot at the right time.
During the season, Okoro averaged 9.4 points, three rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game for the Cavaliers, who ended the regular season with a 48-34 record. Okoro has started some games and comes off the bench some, but he is having an excellent year for the Cavs, continuing to play lockdown defense and shooting 39.1% from three.
Okeke hasn't had a significant role for the Magic this season, as he is only averaging 2.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.4 assists. He likely won't get many minutes in the postseason if the Magic go on a run.
While we don't expect to see Okeke play a bunch of minutes in the playoffs, it will still be cool to see two former Tigers play on the biggest stage of professional basketball.