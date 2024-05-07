Auburn Gains 'Surprising' Recruiting Victory From Big-Time Mississippi Prospect
In the world of college football recruiting, it's hard to predict where some prospects will sign, let alone when they will make a verbal commitment.
Last night presents a great example. The Auburn Tigers add Winona (Miss.) High School linebacker Tyler Lockhart to the recruiting fold, giving the Tigers their 10th verbal commitment. According to On3's recruiting database, He is a consensus 4-star prospect. Here are Lockhart's exact recruiting rankings as of May 7, 2024:
1. On3 - 142nd player and 15th linebacker nationally, and the 6th player in Mississippi.
2. 247 - 133rd player and 16th linebacker nationally, and the 4th player in Mississippi.
3. ESPN - 244th player and 26th linebacker nationally, and the 8th player in Mississippi.
4. Rivals - 163rd player and 10th linebacker nationally, and the 10th player in Mississippi.
Prior to his Auburn commitment, Lockhart's list of offers would be SEC heavy. LSU, Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Baylor, USF, Southern Miss, Louisiana Tech, and Toledo represent some of his college opportunities. Seeing this Magnolia State recruit participate at the Under Armour Nashville camp, it's not surprising why Lockhart is recruiting priority for many schools.
He's roughly 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds and moves like a smaller defender. His ability to change directions is impressive. Running the hoop drill at Under Armour, Lockhart's quickness and balance are among the best from the event. He also bends well and shows good first-step explosiveness.
Perhaps the area that's most impressive would be Lockhart's open-field speed. His stride allows him to run more like a wide receiver than a linebacker. That point will allow Auburn's coaching staff intriguing options for how to use this young man's talents.
He could be the overhang linebacker, i.e. nickel linebacker, or move to the weak side linebacker position. Lockhart's talents would do well at either position. Playing for Winona, Lockhart's junior film also stands out in another way.
His speed and overall athleticism help him reach the running back, quarterback, or running back, but it's his powerful hips that help him explode through the opponent's midsection; Lockhart is a striker!
Auburn did quite well to land Lockhart's verbal commitment. He provides the talent to make an immediate impact at the SEC level.