Walker White's Debut Provides Auburn Hope at QB for 2025
In the build up to the Auburn Tigers extremely lopsided win over ULM on Saturday - much talk had surrounded possibly getting dual-threat freshman quarterback Walker White some real game action.
As it happened, White didn't get the starting nod over Payton Thorne, but he did get some valuable reps by mopping up in relief when the game was well in hand.
Head coach Hugh Freeze made the decision to stick with Thorne probably because of the challenges which will present the Tigers over the next two weeks, so seeing what White really has in his locker will just have to wait.
That being said, the powerfully built young signal caller has already proved to the Tigers coaching staff that he can be fully prepared when he does indeed get the nod to enter the lineup.
"I had an anticipation that if we were up pretty big in this game that this would happen, that I would go in and get a chance to get in there and feel the defense and some live action," White admitted post-game Saturday.
"So I was prepared. I feel like this whole season I've been trying to prepare like the starting quarterback. Throughout the first three quarters, I was going back through my reads in my head, and the game plan was great and it was simple and I knew it. I knew my protections and I felt comfortable, but it was fun.
"I know it's really important for me to get some live action reps. If my career is going to be extensive, I have to continue to get more and more experience and just continue to add tools to my belt."
During the second bye week, Freeze had orchestrated some scrimmages where he noted White had performed particularly well, but the big step up in competition largely requires to be navigated much more carefully.
White has also diligently been running the Tigers scout team this season, and by soaking up as much information as possible, the freshman from Little Rock, Ark. feels he's really learning the ropes.
"I've been keeping up with the protections and the new rules and the offense," White insisted. "It can sometimes be tough when I'm in scout team meetings or I'm just over there with the scouts a lot and leading those guys. I don't always have the latest update on everything, but I feel like I've stayed in state, stayed tuned and continued to ask questions.
"So, I was always ready for this moment."
Once again, the presence on Saturday of high profile commitment Deuce Knight in the home stands pointed to a future under center which might ultimately provide competition at the quarterback position. Something sorely lacking with the 2024 squad.
As Thorne finally finishes up his career on the Plains, White will feel he's ticked all the boxes with Freeze and Co., which could well enable him to make a run at the quarterback position for next season.
As far as building some more reps this season, the chances are that if the Tigers play Texas A&M and Alabama close, then White will only remain a fully-engaged spectator.
Even so, there will be much to learn when the Tigers lock horns with two stellar programs in back-to-back games to close the season.