Baylor’s Cameron Carr is wasting no time becoming the Bears’ newest star
Cameron Carr didn’t transfer to Baylor to blend in. Three games into the season, he’s already one of the most electric scorers in the Big 12 and a rapidly rising name on NBA draft boards. Friday night’s 94–81 win over Tarleton State was the clearest example yet: Carr looked like a player who understands he’s arrived, and the Bears are treating him like a featured weapon.
Carr opened the game with complete command, scoring 17 of his 27 points in a blistering first half. He shot 7-for-8 from the field before the break, pacing a Baylor offense that posted a 55–42 lead while hitting nearly 58% of its shots.
Whether he was shaking free for catch-and-shoot threes, attacking downhill, or leaking out in transition, Carr dictated tempo from the opening tip. His highlight-reel dunk late in the half—an explosive one-handed finish in transition—sent the Ferrell Center into a roar and cemented his takeover.
The full night was even better. Carr finished with 27 points on 10-for-13 shooting, continuing the efficiency that has made him Baylor’s early-season breakout. Isaac Williams IV added 16 points off the bench, and four others reached double figures, but it was Carr’s poise and shotmaking that carried the Bears through the game’s swings.
Through three games, Carr is averaging 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.5 steals, and shooting 61.9% from the field and 54.5% from three on nearly six attempts per game. Those aren’t simply “hot start” numbers—they’re the statistical profile of a player who has stepped into a starring role with complete confidence.
That development is even more striking when considering the path that brought him here. Carr spent two under-the-radar years at Tennessee, battling injuries and struggling to carve out consistent minutes. He wasn’t viewed as a breakout candidate nationally, and his name was nowhere near NBA circles. That changed the moment he stepped onto the floor for Baylor.
His mix of shooting touch and athleticism is now drawing attention from scouts. In his latest two-round mock draft, Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman projected Carr in the middle of the second round to the Toronto Raptors. Wasserman even offered an NBA comparison to former UConn star and New Orleans Pelicans sharpshooter Jordan Hawkins, noting:
“After leaving Tennessee midseason after suffering a thumb injury, Cameron Carr has resurfaced with shotmaking confidence at Baylor. The combination of his shooting and open-floor athleticism should earn him a spot on NBA watch lists.”
Carr isn’t just earning a spot—he’s forcing his way into the conversation. Baylor needed a new perimeter scoring engine after offseason departures, and Carr has filled that void with maturity, pace, and relentless efficiency.
Three games don’t define a season, but they can reveal who’s ready for a leap. Cameron Carr is making his leap early, loudly, and decisively. And at this rate, the national spotlight—and NBA attention—won’t be going anywhere.