Why James Nnaji’s arrival could redefine Baylor’s season

The addition of James Nnaji sent shockwaves through the college basketball world on Christmas Eve, drawing heavy criticism from analysts, opposing coaches, and fans alike. The addition set a new precedent in men's college hoops, as James is the first NBA draft pick to then "move backwards" and go to college to continue his career. Nnaji never played college hoops and will have four years of eligibility, as he has played his whole career in Europe.

The debate over whether players like Nnaji, who in past years would not have been eligible due to forfeiting their amateur status, is neither here nor there. What is on the minds of Baylor fans is how Nnaji will affect this year's team. Nnaji will have a massive effect come Big 12 play on how this team can play on both ends. While it will take a few weeks for Nnaji to fully feel at home at Baylor, he will have a massive impact on how far this team can go come March.

How does Nnaji effect this team?

Nnaji gives the Bears much-needed size, physicality, and, most importantly, depth at a time when Baylor desperately needs reinforcements. With Nnaji available to the Bears, Michael Rataj will be able to play power forward, his most natural position. Rataj has done a good job playing center for the Bears this year, but he will be given the opportunity to excel as a power forward, in tandem with Nnaji, creating a powerful, experienced front-court that Baylor has not seen for multiple years.

This addition will allow for James Nnaji and Michael Rataj to anchor the paint, Cameron Carr to play as a small forward, and have Tounde Yessoufou and Obi Agbim continue to grow as a guard partnership. The bench rotation will now expand with Dan Skillings Jr likely being the first guy off the bench, followed by the talented guard Isaac Williams, and big man Caden Powell. When JJ White returns, that will only help Baylor's depth as the grueling Big 12 schedule continues.

How does Nnaji raise this teams ceiling?

Once it seemed likely that Juslin Bodo-Bodo was ruled out, I felt that this Baylor team's ceiling was once again an eight or nine seed and first weekend exit. The addition of James Nnaji changes all that. Nnaji gives them the size to compete with any team in the nation, both improving rim protection and rebounding. Offensively, he adds a pick-and-roll threat and a lob threat that Caden Powell simply could not fill in as.

This Baylor team has the full capability to reach an Elite 8 if Nnaji gels like he should in the Baylor program. While the loss at Memphis hurts the Bears a lot, it could fair to be a "quality" loss if Memphis turn their season around in American Conference play. There is also more than enough time to remedy that loss with games against Kansas, Houston, Iowa State, and Arizona on the schedule.

Baylor basketball, for the first time this season, have all the pieces in place to play Scott Drew basketball: a rotation of healthy, defensive-minded guards; a big, powerful front-court rotation; and elite wing-play. It will be exciting to see how this team fares in conference play.

