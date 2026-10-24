Baylor Stuns No. 3 Illinois on The Road; Happy 56th Birthday Scott Drew

What a 56th birthday it was for Baylor's head coach Scott Drew as his Bears basketball team not only competed against, but defeated, the preseason No. 3 Fighting Illini 95-91 in a game where Baylor led nearly the entire game.

Drew's 24th season as Baylor's head coach could be a very positive one if the two exhibition games the Bears have played are any indication. Defeating the preseason No. 1 Florida in overtime in their exhibition game on the 18th and a victory tonight over the preseason No. 3 Fighting Illini, the Bears will be carrying some momentum and confidence into the start of the regular season on November 2nd.

1st Half

The Bears would lead by as many as 22, but down to only 19 (63-44) at the end of the first half. Baylor's 54% shooting from the field and 25 total rebounds, compared to Illinois 44% from the field and 15 rebounds were among the factors that led to the difference in score. In terms of 3-pointers shot though, both teams had 18 attempts but Baylor made 11 (Brett Decker Jr was 5/8) whereas Illinois only made 6.

Junior Isaac Williams IV on the Loose in the First Half

Off the bench, junior Isaac Williams IV had 19 points at the half on 7/10 from the floor, 2/3 free throws, and all in only 6 minutes. Had Williams not gotten into slight foul trouble in the first half, he likely would have seen more play time in the first half. Williams would finish with 28 points on the day.

The 2nd Half

Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Bruiser, mascot for the Baylor Bears, performs during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Illinois would score the first points of the second half. Kayden Mingo would score the first Baylor points of the second half to stop the Illini's 5-0 run. Illinois would cut the lead down to 3 with just under 3 minutes remaining, but despite cutting into the lead, Baylor would hold on to win 95-91. The biggest storyline of the 2nd half is how ice cold Baylor was from beyond the arc as the Bears didn't make a 3-point shot the entire 2nd half after hitting 11/18 in the 1st half.

Andre Stojackovic, Illini Leading Scorer Leaves Game In 2nd Half After Ugly Spill.

Baylor's Juslin Bodo Bodo went up against Illinois Andre Stojackovic in some routine defense at the rim as the Illini were on offense with around 12 minutes left in the 2nd half and would see Stojackovic fall backward and hit his head on the hardwood as he landed. Leaving the game as the Illini's leading scorer with 15 points, Stojackovic would not return to the game. Obviously you never want to see a player get injured, especially hitting their head like that. Stumbling and on spaghetti legs as he left the court, hopefully Stojackovic will make a safe and speedy recovery.

Ivisic, Illini Big Man Also Leaves Game With Apparent Knee Injury

Up against Kayden Mingo on defense, Ivisic would land awkwardly on his left leg and leave the game around the 9 minute to-go mark. Able to leave the court under his own power, but not without gingerly walking and visibly grimacing with each step, hopefully Ivisic is able to recover quickly.

Regular Season Starting Soon

Exhibition games have ended and the regular season of Baylor Basketball is set to begin on Monday, November 2nd against Northwestern State in Waco at 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+. Who will be the standout player for the Bears this season? How far can Baylor take this feisty team through the season?

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