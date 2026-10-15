Baylor Basketball Being Undervalued by Big 12 Coaches Entering 2026-27
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The college basketball season is right around the corner and Baylor basketball will have its first exhibition game of the season on Sunday when the Bears play Florida. And after coming off their worst season since 2006-07, Scott Drew and Co. are hoping for major changes in Waco.
Baylor finished 17-17 last season, missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019-20, and it's clear that Big 12 coaches are overlooking Baylor heading into the new season.
On Thursday, the preseason Big 12 Coaches Poll was revealed and the Bears came in at No. 10 of 16 teams. Arizona led the way with 220 total points and 12 first-place votes. Houston was in second with the other four first-place votes.
2026-27 Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Arizona (12 first-place votes) - 220 points
2. Houston (4) - 214
3. Kansas - 186
4. Iowa State - 181
5. Texas Tech - 180
6. BYU - 148
7. TCU - 137
T8. Cincinnati - 116
T8. West Virginia - 116
10. Baylor - 102
11. Oklahoma State - 98
12. Arizona State - 75
13. UCF - 55
T14. Colorado - 34
T14. Kansas State - 24
16. Utah - 24
No Baylor player on All-Big 12
After losing both Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou to the NBA Draft and St. John's, respectively, the Bears will enter the 2026-27 campaign without a true star on the team, or at least that's the perception.
And since that is the perception amongst media and coaches, there weren't any Bears on the preseason All-Big 12 team.
Preseason All-Big Team
Ivan Kharchenkov, Arizona
Motiejus Krivas, Arizona
Paulius Murauskas, Arizona State
Robert Wright III, BYU*
Dedan Thomas Jr., Houston
Joseph Tugler, Houston
Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State
Tyran Stokes, Kansas
Xavier Edmonds, TCU
JT Toppin, Texas Tech*
Baylor has the tools to compete this season
Baylor had scoring last season — that wasn't an issue. But the Bears leaned on both Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou so much, that by the second half, the wheels would fall off. However, while Baylor might not have star power entering the season, Scott Drew was able to diversify his roster.
And the big addition was Penn State transfer Kayden Mingo, who gives Baylor a true point guard — something it didn't have last season. To go along with Mingo, his brother, five-star Dylan Mingo, will likely give the Bears one of the more versatile backcourts in the Big 12. The ability to move with and without the ball, plus defensive prowess, will be key.
What might be the biggest addition of them all is the return of Juslin Bodo Bodo at center. The former High Point transfer missed all of last season due to a preseason injury. Bodo Bodo isn't a high-caliber scorer, but Baylor doesn't need that.
Bodo Bodo will clog the lane and block shots. Having him under the rim might be the difference Baylor needs in 2026-27.
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Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI and also serves as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines on SI. His work has additionally been featured on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow TrentKnoop