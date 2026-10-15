Baylor Basketball Being Undervalued by Big 12 Coaches Entering 2026-27

The college basketball season is right around the corner and Baylor basketball will have its first exhibition game of the season on Sunday when the Bears play Florida. And after coming off their worst season since 2006-07, Scott Drew and Co. are hoping for major changes in Waco.

Baylor finished 17-17 last season, missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019-20, and it's clear that Big 12 coaches are overlooking Baylor heading into the new season.

On Thursday, the preseason Big 12 Coaches Poll was revealed and the Bears came in at No. 10 of 16 teams. Arizona led the way with 220 total points and 12 first-place votes. Houston was in second with the other four first-place votes.

2026-27 Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Arizona (12 first-place votes) - 220 points

2. Houston (4) - 214

3. Kansas - 186

4. Iowa State - 181

5. Texas Tech - 180

6. BYU - 148

7. TCU - 137

T8. Cincinnati - 116

T8. West Virginia - 116

10. Baylor - 102

11. Oklahoma State - 98

12. Arizona State - 75

13. UCF - 55

T14. Colorado - 34

T14. Kansas State - 24

16. Utah - 24

No Baylor player on All-Big 12

After losing both Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou to the NBA Draft and St. John's, respectively, the Bears will enter the 2026-27 campaign without a true star on the team, or at least that's the perception.

And since that is the perception amongst media and coaches, there weren't any Bears on the preseason All-Big 12 team.

Preseason All-Big Team

Ivan Kharchenkov, Arizona

Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

Paulius Murauskas, Arizona State

Robert Wright III, BYU*

Dedan Thomas Jr., Houston

Joseph Tugler, Houston

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Tyran Stokes, Kansas

Xavier Edmonds, TCU

JT Toppin, Texas Tech*

Baylor has the tools to compete this season

Baylor had scoring last season — that wasn't an issue. But the Bears leaned on both Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou so much, that by the second half, the wheels would fall off. However, while Baylor might not have star power entering the season, Scott Drew was able to diversify his roster.

And the big addition was Penn State transfer Kayden Mingo, who gives Baylor a true point guard — something it didn't have last season. To go along with Mingo, his brother, five-star Dylan Mingo, will likely give the Bears one of the more versatile backcourts in the Big 12. The ability to move with and without the ball, plus defensive prowess, will be key.

Penn State transfer Kayden Mingo is standing out here at Baylor practice. Giving the Bears what they didn’t have a year ago — a traditional, table setting PG. Running the team. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 21, 2026

What might be the biggest addition of them all is the return of Juslin Bodo Bodo at center. The former High Point transfer missed all of last season due to a preseason injury. Bodo Bodo isn't a high-caliber scorer, but Baylor doesn't need that.

Bodo Bodo will clog the lane and block shots. Having him under the rim might be the difference Baylor needs in 2026-27.

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