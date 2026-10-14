5-Star Forward Benjamin Berrouet Sets Baylor Basketball Visit as Reclassification Looms

The current Dallas (TX) Dynamic Prep 2028 power forward ‍Benjamin Berrouet has scheduled an official visit to Baylor for March 6th. Berrouet is also scheduled to visit Kentucky (Oct. 23), UCLA (Oct. 28), Illinois (Nov. 5) and Rutgers (Feb. 6). A highly sought after recruit, Berrouet has received offers from at least 35 schools across the country.

Initially reported by 247 Sports National writer Dushawn London, Berrouet is also considering reclassifying to the 2027 recruiting cycle. Momentum is allegedly building for this to potentially happen. Reclassification would mean that the (normally) 2028 recruit would be able to available to play a year earlier.

Size and Ability has the Whole Country Interested

Mar 10, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; A general view of the logo center court before the game between the Baylor Bears and Texas Longhorns during the Big 12 Conference tournament at Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-7, 240 pound Berrouet is currently ranked as the #2 Power Forward in the country, the #3 best recruit in Texas, and #11 nationally. An exceptional defensive force as he may be among the best non-center rebounder and shot blocker in his class. Not just strong in the paint defensively, Berrouet is also a capable finisher at the rim and even able to knock down a three-pointer (though he's much more apt to drive to the basket rather than shoot from the perimeter).

This Young Man is a Star

Mar 12, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Baylor Bears mascot performs during a timeout against the Kansas State Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Due in part to his athletic intangibles as well as his ability and technique, Berrouet dominated the 16U circuit in EYBL play this summer. Aside from ranking top 10 in scoring (20.4 PPG), leading the circuit in rebounding (11.9 RPG) and also holding a share of the lead in blocks (2.8 BPG) while shooting an incredible 55.4% from the field, 48.6% from three, and converting 75.0% from the free-throw line. Berrouet also led his AB Elite team to the Peach Jam semifinals, where he would average 17.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks per game.

With Latvian Roots, Berrouet is Also a Big Deal Overseas

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Baylor Bears cheerleaders perform during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Awarded with MVP honors at the U16 EuroBasket this summer in Romania after averaging a stat-sheet filling 23.6 points, 15.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 3.6 blocks per game. With Berrouet allowed to shine, he was able to help Latvia to a 7-0 record and Latvia's first U16 team championship as a country. Growing up in America, Berrouet has ties to Latvia via his mother's side of the family.

"Benjamin Berrouet the Baylor Bear" Has a Nice Ring to It

5⭐️ forward Benjamin Berrouet has scheduled an official visit to Baylor.



More on the top five prospects massive summer and potential reclassification: https://t.co/GhQK42dfAM — Grayson Grundhoefer (@GrayGrundhoefer) October 14, 2026

Baylor Head Coach Scott Drew has shown over past years to favor play from his guards, but the addition of Berrouet at power forward would be a situation that Coach Drew wouldn't turn down. Size, power, speed, high-motor on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, Berrouet has shown that he's among the top of his class already. Still plenty of time left before his official visit next spring, Berrouet will have ample opportunity to watch how Baylor plays this season.

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