Dan Skillings Jr. poised for breakout senior year after transferring to Baylor
Baylor Bears new transfer guard Dan Skillings Jr. isn’t just changing jerseys—he’s changing ecosystems.
After three years under Bearcats coach Wes Miller at Cincinnati, the 6-foot-6 senior forward is stepping into a completely different offensive environment at Baylor, one designed to unlock his full potential as a two-way wing.
Cincinnati’s offense under Miller was built around grit, not pace.
Despite consistent defensive toughness, the Bearcats never finished inside the top-50 nationally in offensive efficiency during his four-year tenure.
Baylor, on the other hand, has fielded six straight top-20 offenses under Scott Drew. For a player like Skillings—who thrives in open space and fast tempo—that shift could be career-changing.
Baylor’s System Fits His Strengths
One of Baylor’s biggest offseason priorities was adding perimeter size and defensive versatility. Skillings checks both boxes.
A physical, switchable wing with long arms and motor, he looks poised to become the Bears’ best perimeter defender.
But it’s on offense where Drew’s system could help him take the next leap.
Over 90 percent of Skillings’ shot attempts last season came at the rim or from beyond the arc—exactly the kind of efficiency Baylor’s analytics-driven approach demands.
The Bears prioritize either layups or threes, a formula that perfectly matches his natural shot selection.
Now surrounded by elite spacing and consistent ball movement, Skillings should see cleaner looks and higher-quality catch-and-shoot opportunities.
His biggest challenge will be consistency from deep.
Skillings shot just 28.3 percent from three across three seasons at Cincinnati, but that could rise with the improved offensive structure around him. The same goes for his ability to draw contact.
Despite taking over half his shots at the rim last season, he attempted two or fewer free throws in 23 of 29 games—a stat that should change in Drew’s attack-oriented scheme.
Proven Production, Untapped Ceiling
Skillings arrives in Waco with 98 career games under his belt, averaging 9.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the field.
His sophomore year was his most complete, posting 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while flashing his scoring upside with multiple 18-point performances—including one against Baylor itself.
A former four-star recruit out of Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia, Skillings was once ranked as high as No. 41 nationally and No. 12 among shooting guards.
His blend of strength, bounce, and defensive energy made him a coveted high-major prospect.
Now, entering his senior year, he’ll finally get to showcase those traits in a system that rewards pace, spacing, and aggression.
If he can raise his shooting efficiency and capitalize on Baylor’s spacing, Skillings could not only become the Bears’ defensive anchor on the perimeter, but also their next breakout wing under Scott Drew.