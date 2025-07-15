Huge Longshot Bet on Baylor Bears to Win College Football Playoff Could Net Bettor $500K
The 2025 College Football season is quickly approaching, and as we draw near to this year's action, big bets are starting to come in on who people think will win the College Football Playoffs.
There's one bet that was placed this week that wasn't a big wager, relatively speaking, but it would offer a massive payout if it ends up cashing for them. The bettor placed a $2,500 bet on the Baylor Bears to win this year's National Championship. At 200-1 odds, it would earn the bettor a profit of $500,000.
Can Baylor Win the College Football Playoff?
Baylor is far from a popular choice to win this year's College Football Playoff. Their odds to even make the playoffs at all are set at +400 at DraftKings, an implied probability of 20%. There are 20 other teams with better odds of making the playoffs than the Bears.
Making the playoffs is one thing, and it's not outside the realm of possibility for them to do so, but winning the entire National Championship is a completely different ask. It's been quite a long time since a total longshot won the College Football National Championship. TCU almost pulled it off when they made it all the way to the National Championship Game in 2022, but ended up losing 65-7 against Georgia in the final.
There aren't many signs that Baylor is going to enter that conversation in 2025. The Bears are coming off an 8-5 season, which was good for T-5th in the Big 12. They haven't won a Bowl Game since the 2021 Sugar Bowl.
With that being said, anything is possible, and if the Bears can pull it off, one bettor is going to be half a million dollars richer.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.