Former Baylor Basketball Star Signs Two-Way Contract With LA Clippers

Former Baylor big man Norchad Omier signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers recently

Omier was playing with the Cleveland Charge and after his solid play, he earned a bigger deal.

"Omier played in 31 combined games for the Charge this season and averaged 18.5 points on .603 shooting with 11.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 28.9 minutes per game. He posted double-doubles in 24 of his 31 games played in Cleveland this season. Omier was named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played from Feb. 2-Feb. 8 when he averaged 26.0 points, 15.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists, helping the team go 3-1 over that span," wrote NBA G-League.

OFFICIAL: We’ve signed Sean Pedulla and Norchad Omier to two-way contracts 🖋️ pic.twitter.com/HW1MxEOaMZ — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 20, 2026

Omier's collegiate time

Omier played one season with Baylor and it was his third team during his collegiate basketball years. Omier started out at Arkansas State, where he played two seasons. He then transferred to Miami (FL), where he played another two seasons.

However, the former Sun-Belt Player of the Year decided to transfer one more time, and he ended his career playing for Scott Drew and the Bears — and it panned out well.

Last season, Omier averaged 15.7 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. He started all 35 games for Baylor. He dropped a season-high 29 points against Texas Tech, and Omier had an absurd 24 rebounds against Arlington Baptist.

For his stellar play on the court, Omier became an All-Big 12 First-Team and also made the Big 12 Newcomer Team.

Here are some notes on Omier, via BaylorBears.com:

All-Big 12 First Team

Big 12 All-Newcomer Team

Recorded a school-record 22 double-doubles on the season, averaging 15.7 points and 10.8 rebounds

Ended his career with 90 career double-doubles, the second-most all-time ... His 1,694 career rebounds rank as the ninth-most all-time

Averaged 17.0 points, 9.97 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.2 assists and 0.8 blocks in 30.6 minutes per game for Miami in 2023-2024.

Led the Hurricanes in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage (.552), blocks and steals

The NBA rookie has just one game under his belt so far. That came back on Oct. 12 against Boston, while he was playing with the Cavaliers. in Cleveland's loss, Omier played in seven minutes and scored six points — making both of his shot attempts — and grabbed four total rebounds.

If Omier gets a chance in Los Angeles, he has proven wherever he's gone that he can make an impact.