Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Magic vs. Clippers)

The Los Angeles Clippers could be without their best player on Sunday night, as star forward Kawhi Leonard (ankle) is listed as questionable against the Orlando Magic.

Leonard has missed just three games since returning from a knee injury in late November, and he's played through several injuries that landed him as questionable on the team's injury report.

Oddsmakers ave set the Clippers as 2.5-point favorites at home in this matchup, which is a sign that Leonard should be able to play against Orlando. If he's ruled out, the Clippers will almost certainly be underdogs on Sunday night.

This season, Leonard is averaging 27.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from 3. The Clippers are 23-20 when he plays this season and just 4-9 when he's out of the lineup.

Here's a look at how to bet on Leonard in the prop market -- if he plays -- against Orlando.

Best Kawhi Leonard Prop Bet vs. Magic

Kawhi Leonard OVER 28.5 Poins (-124)

Orlando has a solid defense this season -- ranking 13th in defensive rating -- but I'm trusting Leonard to have a big game scoring the ball on Sunday.

The Clippers star is averaging 27.8 points per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from 3 this season. He should get a few more looks in this game with John Collins (head, neck) ruled out for the Clips.

Leonard has taken at least 18 shots in every game this month, giving him a very solid floor when it comes to any scoring prop. He's averaging 27.9 points on 19.9 shots per game since Jan. 1, shooting 48.6 percent from the field during that stretch.

The Clippers are only going to go as far as Leonard takes them this season, and he's performed like an All-NBA player since returning from a knee injury in late November. I'll trust him to have a big game on Sunday night.

