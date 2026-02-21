Baylor Basketball, Scott Drew Focused on Late-Season Surge for NCAA Tournament

Things couldn't be any worse for Baylor basketball. The Bears have won just two of their last 10 games and is coming off of a major letdown against Kansas State — days after the 'Cats fired Jeroe Tang.

Baylor hasn't missed the NCAA Tournament since the 2017-18 season, but the Bears are on track to do just that after a 13-13 start. Baylor is just one game ahead of both Kansas State and Utah from being the bottom-feeder in the Big 12.

On Friday, Scott Drew talked about the team's goal, but also the 19 turnovers Baylor had against KSU.

"Yeah, we have a goal, we know [what] it would take to get to the tournament," Drew said on Friday. "And obviously, we've continued to modify or adjust that based on where our record or where we're at currently. But I think the biggest thing is, for us, it's always how can we be ready and improve and be able to compete at a level that gives us a chance to win the next game.

"And I think trying to break down things, yes, definitely big picture. But I think focusing on each day, each moment, each possession will lead to that, too. So we've had a couple of good days of practice.

"We were not pleased at all how the game at Kansas State went. I'd be surprised if we played like that again the rest of the year. And that's no knock on Kansas State and what they did and how they played. But 19 turnovers at our level is unacceptable."

Would an NIT bid be in the picture?

In today's age of college basketball, it's NCAA Tournament or bust. If you don't make the Big Dance, some teams will decline a bid to the NIT Tournament. Coach Drew was asked if Baylor would play in the NIT if it were to miss the big one.

Drew didn't want to talk about surrendering the chance to play in the NCAA Tournament. He believes the Bears could make a run late in the season, control their own destiny, and make a case for the NCAA Tournament — or just flat-out winning the Big 12 Tournament.

"I think right now, it's probably like being on a battlefield. You're not thinking in terms of surrender," said Drew. "You're thinking, how do we win the battle? So like with us, how do we win the next game? As long as we play, we control our own destiny. And I think that's a blessing for most colleges from the standpoint — the automatic bid comes with your conference tournament in years like this.

"And in the Big 12, you have an opportunity to earn it from regular season or in the tournament. But for us, we want to finish. We want to get on a roll. We've got five games left. They're all quality opponents because that's the Big 12. And all of them are things that can help you with the Big 12 tournament and with your postseason aspirations.

"So with us, again, I think controlling what we can control. We won't beat anybody with 19 turnovers."

The wins need to start on Saturday against Arizona State.