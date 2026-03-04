How to Watch, Score Prediction for Baylor Basketball vs. No. 7 Houston Cougars

With just two regular-season games left this season, Baylor has yet to get a signature win and the Bears hope to do just that on Wednesday. After losing to Houston earlier this season by 22 points, the Bears will now hit the road to take on the Cougars.

Houston has dropped three of its last four games and with the Cougars not playing their best basketball, this could be Baylor's chance to upset Houston. But the Bears are going to need their best from their starting five in order to do so.

Here's how you can watch, my prediction, and some game notes.

How to watch

Day: Wednesday, March 4

Wednesday, March 4 When: 8:00 p.m. CT

8:00 p.m. CT TV : ESPN2

: ESPN2 Announcers: Dave Flemming and Fran Fraschilla

Dave Flemming and Fran Fraschilla Radio : Baylor Sports Media Network

: Baylor Sports Media Network Where: Fertitta Center (Houston, Texas)

Leading Players

Baylor

Points: Cameron Carr - 19.2 PPG

Rebounds: Caden Powell - 6.4 RPG

Assists: Obi Agbim - 3.2 APG

Steals: Tounde Yessoufou - 1.9 SPG

Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.4 BPG

Houston

Points: Kingston Flemings - 16.4 PPG

Rebounds: Chris Cenac Jr. - 7.6 RPG

Assists: Kingston Flemings - 5.2 APG

Steals: Kingston Flemings - 1.6 SPG

Blocks: Joseph Tugler - 1.4 BPG

Score Prediction

Baylor is actually the better offensive team here, averaging five points more than Houston per game, but it's the defense that separates the two teams. The Cougars are one of the best defensive teams in college basketball, holding their opponents to 62.3 points per game.

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Bears tend to stay in games for the first half, but between their small rotation and defensive lapses, teams typically take over in the second half.

Baylor will have to control sensational freshman Kingston Flemings and dominate the boards. If the Bears can do both, Baylor has a chance. But once again, can Baylor play 40 minutes?

Final score: Houston 85, Baylor 71

Game Notes

After a 19-year stall of not facing each other, Houston has taken four of the last five meetings between Baylor.

The Bears are looking for its first win at Houston since 2002 and its first win against UH since the 2021 Final Four in Indianapolis where BU won 78-59 to go to the national championship.

The duo of Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou have led the Bears through the season with a combined 1,067 points.

The two are the first pair of 500+ scorers in a season for BU since 2009-10 with LaceDarius Dunn (704) and Ekpe Udoh (500).