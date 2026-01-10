Houston dominates as Baylor’s Big 12 woes continue

Baylor welcomed #7 Houston to town in a game Baylor desperately needed to win. After the Bears' 0-2 start, Scott Drew knew something had to change, and that change was adding some size to the starting lineup. Caden Powell got his first start of the season for the Bears, and Dan Skillings Jr. would start the game from the bench.

Baylor started the game extremely hot, getting out to a 14-6 lead through the first five minutes of the game. In this five-minute stretch, Baylor went 4/5 from three. Houston responded after that first timeout with a 25-3 run over the next 11 minutes. Houston continued its dominance through the first half, holding a seven-point lead going into the half.

The second half was more of the same, as Houston continued its dominance on every front. With the refs calling a questionable game, Houston was allowed to continue its physical style of defense, and this squashed all hope that Baylor had of a comeback. Through the first ten minutes of the second half, Houston outscored Baylor 23-8, crushing any chance of a Baylor comeback. The game would end 77-55, and the Bears drop to 0-3 in Big 12 conference play.

Houston physically dominates Baylor

Houston is one of the best rebounding teams in the nation, but Baylor looked outmatched physically at every moment in this game. Houston out-rebounded Baylor 45-34, but more importantly, hauled in 23 more offensive rebounds than Baylor. Just a shocking performance from Baylor on the glass, who has been strong in that area all season. Hopefully, Baylor can emphasize playing with more edge and physicality, especially on the glass, as they head into a difficult three-game stretch. Houston also physically dominated Baylor on defense, in screen setting, and in every facet of the game in the post. Houston is elite, but more is expected from this Baylor team.

Lack of togetherness especially on offense

The offense has looked terrible during conference play. Baylor has a difficult time scoring in the paint and getting their scorers open shots. It feels like many possessions end with a difficult Tounde Yessoufou step-back three or a Cam Carr miracle fadeaway. The team does not have synergy when the offense is initiated, as it feels like they are often scrambling late in the shot clock, trying to get some sort of offense going. Obi Agbim needs to step up as a primary ball handler and truly direct traffic if he wants to play point guard for Baylor. It seems like Isaac Williams allows Agbim to play a more natural shooting guard position, so maybe that is something Drew can look into leading up to Oklahoma State.

Where does Baylor go from here?

Drew attempted something new today, starting Caden Powell instead of Dan Skillings Jr. While Baylor had a great start today and against Iowa State, it evidently meant nothing. Baylor sits at 0-3 in conference for only the second time since 2006. The last time this happened was in 2023, and the team responded to the poor start with five wins in a row. I don't think Baylor has the talent or cohesiveness to respond in the same way. Baylor travels to a strong Oklahoma State team and then also travels to Kansas in back to back games before welcoming #14 Texas Tech to Foster. Baylor must find two wins in the next three if they want a chance at a tournament birth.