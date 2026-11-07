Key Takeaways From Baylor Basketball's Victory Over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Game two of the Bears' basketball season took place on Friday in Waco's own Foster Pavilion against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. A 4:00 p.m. CT start time for tipoff was honestly the last time this game was close in terms of the score as the Bears were too much for the Golden Lions to keep up with. The Bears came into this game (and opening week) as heavy favorites.

Baylor isn't currently ranked in the AP Top 25, but after this first week, the Bears will deserve more respect than they've currently gotten by the voters. Especially after handling their business not just on Friday, but against Northwestern State as well in their win to start the season. But handle their business today did they as the Bears would defeat the Golden Lions 109-53.

14 Steals in the First Half, 21 Total (Ties School Record)

Coming out as men on a mission in this game, the Bears provided tremendous defensive pressure forcing 14 steals in the first half. Baylor's previous record of steals in a game was set at 21. The record remains the same, but the Bears did in fact tie it today.

3-Point Shooting Needs to Improve

Good things come in threes 🏀



All season long, University Kia will be donating one basketball for each triple made by the Bears!#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/v5iLkElgeS — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 6, 2026

Baylor finished 9-29 on three-point attempts against NSU, but wasn't able to have significantly more success against APB, finishing 5-29 from behind the arc. 3-13 in the first half certainly isn't an ideal start, but it's not as though Baylor needed them either as they still carried a 58-13 lead into halftime. The Bears would win by more than 50 points, but it wasn't due to shots from behind the 3-point line today.

Caden Powell a Force in his own Right

Caden Powell wasn't afraid to run the floor on a fastbreak and neither was he afraid of the impending contact that would see him go to the free-throw line. Normally a post-player but also a heads-up player willing to take off running when opportunity arises.

Isaac Williams IV Strong First Half, Career High Points

Isaac Williams IV had a career high in points against the Golden Lions. Williams would have 18 points in the first half through 5-8 (1-3 on 3-pointers. 7-8 from the charity-stripe in the first half and 4-4 in the second, Isaac Williams isn't afraid to take it to the paint and draw contact. Also accounting for 4 steals for the Bears in their impressive first half (5 overall), Williams showed tenacity on defense as well.

A Better 2nd Half for the Bears?

Against NSU, Baylor went on a 4+ minute cold streak in the second half of the game and would only make 4 three-point shots in the second half on 19 attempts. Against APB though, the Bears didn't let up on either their offensive or defensive pressure. Mixing in rotations with the game all but decided early, every Baylor player who played today would score at least some points today. However, they would still show 3-point shot troubles in the second half only going 5-29.

Bodo Bodo Makes His Presence Known

Juslin Bodo Bodo was Big South Defensive Player of the Year in his freshman and sophomore seasons. Missing last year due to injury, Baylor expected Bodo Bodo to be that same level of defensive threat. Bodo Bodo didn't play much in the first game of the season against NSU, and against APB he saw just 14 minutes.

Bodo Bodo might not yet be in peak season form, but the flashes shown in this game provide reassurance that he'll be able to provide the same level of play as the season progresses. Both a defensive menace and always a threat to score within a step of the rim, Bodo Bodo provides a large problem for opposing teams to have to consider.

Mingo Brothers, Kayden and Dylan, Can Both Ball

Kayden, the older of the two, would finish with 13 points in 25 minutes. Getting to the free-throw line more frequently than his brother Dylan, Kayden provides star-power for Baylor this season. A mixture of size, athleticism, and a really clean form on his jumper, Kayden Mingo is setting himself up for a strong season at Baylor.

Dylan, the younger Mingo brother, would score 15 points on and contribute 5 rebounds and 3 assists in 32 minutes. Of the two though, Dylan Mingo is the ball-hawk of the two, providing 6 of Baylor's steals in tonight's game.

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