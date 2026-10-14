Another season of Baylor Basketball is set to begin on Monday, November 2nd against Northwestern State at 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+. With ESPN serving as just one of the numerous outlets that will carrying the Bears' games this season. Other national outlets set to air Baylor Basketball are ESPN, CBS, TNT, FS1, Peacock, as well as the potential of others.

Exhibition Games Airing Sunday October 18th and 23rd

Jan 11, 2014; Waco, TX, USA; Baylor Bears mascot Bruiser during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at The Ferrell Center. Baylor won 88-62. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the season gets underway, the Bears are scheduled to have two exhibition games, the first of which is against Florida at 1:00 p.m. (outlet TBD), and the second against Illinois at 7 p.m. on B1G+ the 18th and 23rd, respectively.

Baylor Regular Season Begins November 2nd

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Baylor Bears cheerleaders perform during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beginning the season at home against Northwestern State, the Bears will play 17 games at Foster Pavilion. Of those 17 home games, 9 will be against fellow Big 12 conference members. The final regular season (non-conference) home game for Baylor will take place Tuesday, December 29th at 6:00 p.m. against Mississippi Valley State on ESPN+.

In Las Vegas for the Players Era Sixteen November 24th-27th

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) reacts to his three point basket against the Houston Cougars in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All games during this four day span will air on ESPN platforms, including the Bears first game in Las Vegas against Alabama at 9 p.m. CT. Baylor's second game during this period will be against either Gonzaga or Kansas State, and the third game against an opponent yet to be determined.

Big 12 Conference Play Begins January 2nd

Feb 28, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew talks with an official during the first half against the UCF Knights at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing against Kansas State at home January 2nd on ESPN/2 at 11 a.m. is how the Bears will start the new calendar year. Baylor's first Big 12 road game will take place at Texas Tech (Jan. 6) on Peacock at 7 p.m. The Bears' Big 12 home games include Houston (Jan. 10, ESPN/2), Oklahoma State (Jan. 16, ESPN2/U), Colorado (Jan. 27, CBSSN), UCF (Feb. 6, TNT), Cincinnati (Feb. 9, TNT), West Virginia (Feb. 20, ESPN2/U), Iowa State (Feb. 23, ESPN/2), and Kansas (March 6, CBS).

When it comes to Big 12 away games however, Baylor has highlight matchups not only against Kansas (Feb. 17, Peacock), but Utah (Jan. 30, TNT), also BYU (Feb. 2, FS1), and Arizona (Feb. 27, CBS).

Be Sure to Check Your Local Listings

Feb 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew watches his team play the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

32 regular-season games Baylor will compete in with 18 airing on ESPN platforms, including 10 on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU and eight on ESPN+. TNT and Peacock each carry the distinction of playing host for three games, CBS and FS1 both get two games each, and CBS Sports Network and truTV will air one contest apiece.

However, the away games against Washington on Dec. 19 and Louisville on Jan. 23, have not yet been announced as to which outlets will be carrying them.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.