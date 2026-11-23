Head Coach Scott Drew and his Baylor Bears will be heading to Las Vegas, Nevada, this week for the Players Era Festival in which they have the possibility of playing up to four games if they make it to the championship game on Saturday Nov. 28th.

The Bears are 4-1 on the season coming off of a win against the Jackson State Tigers on Wednesday Nov. 18th. With their lone loss coming at the hands of the AP No. 7 Texas Longhorns, this Bears team has shown that they are going to be able to contend against a lot of teams this season and have a real chance at winning this week's upcoming games.

Game 1: Alabama Crimson Tide

Jan 26, 2019; Waco, TX, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Tevin Mack (34) reacts after a basket against the Baylor Bears during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The AP No. 16 team in the country, Alabama serves as Baylor's opening round opponent. The currently undefeated (5-0) Crimson Tide will be another one of the Bears' big early season tests. Seems only fitting for the Bears to try and be the first loss in the Alabama season.

- When? Tuesday Nov. 24th, 9:00 p.m. CT. on ESPN2



- Where? This opening round game, as well as all of the Players Era Festival games will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Game 2: Gonzaga Bulldogs -or- Kansas State Wildcats

Dec 15, 2012; Seattle, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Kevin Pangos (4) drives to the basket while being guarded by Kansas State Wildcats guard Shane Southwell (1) during the 2nd half at KeyArena. Gonzaga defeated Kansas State 68-52. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As this is a single-elimination tournament format, the winner of the first round continues on to the next round in the Winner's Bracket, whereas the losing team moves on to the consolation bracket.

When? Thursday Nov. 26th. If Baylor wins their first game against Alabama, they will play their second round game at 8:00 p.m. CT. If Baylor loses against the Crimson Tide, however, their second game will take place at 10:30 p.m. CT.



Against who? Baylor plays the winner of the first round matchup between Gonzaga and Kansas State.

Game 3: TBD

Players Era brackets are officially out 👀



The Players Era 8 takes place Nov. 17-19



The Players Era 16 takes place Nov. 24-28 pic.twitter.com/ukJR5DEcxS — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) May 21, 2026

This is the fun of a tournament layout, there are a number of options for how the first two games will shake out. With the tournament being comprised of 16 teams in a single-elimination format (looking at you, college football), two 8 team brackets will be formed. In the interest of fairness as well as proper ending rankings, each team participating will play a minimum of three games.

When? Friday Nov. 27th, tipoff time still TBA.

Game 4: TBD

More ELITE hoops coming your way 📺



Players Era 16 starts on Tuesday, live from Las Vegas and televised on the ESPN family of networks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/etuCsBWf4t — Players Era (@Players_Era) November 20, 2026

This one would require Baylor to go 3-0 in the Players Era Festival tournament, but this is the championship game of the week. The $1 million prize is at stake in this one.

When? Saturday Nov. 28th, tipoff time still TBA.

How to Watch

Jan 6, 2024; Stillwater, Okla, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew reacts on the baseline in the second half of an NCAA men s basketball game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All Players Era Festival games will be airing on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU. Fans can also watch the games through YouTubeTV as well as with FUBO.

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