One game down, two to go as the Players Era 16 tournament began Nov. 24th for the Baylor Bears and the Crimson Tide of Alabama. Tuesday's game was set for an 8:30 p.m. CT tipoff (airing on ESPN2) and one of the three (potentially four) games that Baylor will play this week. The Bears got by and they came away as the winners against Alabama, 68-63.

Baylor came into the Players Era 16 tournament after having just had Brett Decker Jr tie the school record for 3-pointers made in a game with 10 and his own career high of 35 points, and Isaac Williams IV would have a career high 8 assists in the Bears' dominant victory over the Jackson State Tigers that would see the Bears make 38 shots off of 31 assists.

The Bears certainly intended on carrying that momentum into Tuesday's game against Alabama and they would end the day with 21 shots made on 14 assists.

Baylor vs. Ranked Opponents

The Bears lone defeat coming into this game came against the (at the time) A.P. No. 7 Texas Longhorns, and the Crimson Tide were the A.P. No. 15 team coming into Tuesday's game. The victory now makes the Bears 1-1 against ranked opponents on the season, certainly a move back in the right direction after the devastating loss against the Longhorns. Baylor is going to be able to hang with a great many of their opponents this season.

Dylan Mingo Finally Makes a Three-Pointer

A Dylan triple gets us started 🔥



BU 5, Alabama 0 | 18:58 1H#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/X00qyw1nB0 — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 25, 2026

It's the sixth game of the season, and Dylan Mingo has finally made his first collegiate 3-pointer. Mingo actually has a very nice looking shot from beyond the arc (even if a bit hasty), but his accuracy has left much to be desired, coming into the game 0-5 from behind the arc on the season. Dylan, like his older brother Kayden, has more success when driving to the basket this season. Finishing the game with 14 points and 3-8 three-pointers Dylan Mingo continues to show why he's got the got the hype attached to him.

When it Works it Works, but When it Doesn't it Shows

The greatness of Brett Decker Jr's 10 made three-pointers against Jackson State showed how beneficial a hot streak can be. The first half of the game against Alabama saw Baylor go 6-16 on three-pointers. Admittedly not the worst that they've done this season, but the several minute cold streaks that the Bears would go on throughout the game won't always be offset by the opponent having an uncharacteristically poor shooting game.

Alabama, however, was only 2-14 in the first half on their three-point attempts. An uncharacteristic performance from the Crimson Tide serves as both a warning for the Bears as well as a blessing that allowed Baylor to maintain a lead throughout most of the game.

Evan Chatman off the Bench

In his first 10 minutes in the game coming off the bench, Evan Chatman would go 2-3 for 6 points with 2 rebounds and 1 block. Baylor has utilized their bench players with great efficiency throughout this season and this game was no exception.

Kayden Mingo is Consistent

With Kayden Mingo in the game, you're going to get double-digit scoring every game and he's going to share the ball around unselfishly. Kayden Mingo is going to take his share of three-point shots, and he's going to drive to the basket enough times to also draw fouls and make it to the free-throw line. However, Mingo is also going to keep his head on a swivel to help make find his fellow teammates to help them make their own plays as well.

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