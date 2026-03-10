Two Baylor Bears Earn All Big-12 Honors After Stellar Season

The Big 12 Conference announced awards for the 2025-26 basketball season. The All-Teams awards, Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, and others were announced. As far as Baylor, there were two Bears who were honored after their superb play.

Cameron Carr

The Tennessee transfer was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team.

After playing sparingly with the Vols, Carr transferred to Baylor in the middle of the season last year and has since emerged as the Bears' go-to player on the court. Carr isn't just an athletic player, but he has developed into a reliable shooter and understands how to get his teammates involved.

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Carr has led the Bears this season, scoring 19 points per game, and he also leads Baylor, swatting 1.3 blocks a game. The Minnesota native grabs 5.5 rebounds and dishes out 2.7 assists per game. His 39% from three is one of the better marks on the team. He trails Isaac Williams, who shoots 47% from deep, but Carr has been one of the most consistent shooters on the roster.

Carr was also named to the Big 12's All-Newcomer team.

Tounde Yessoufou

The five-star freshman had an up-and-down season in terms of shooting, but he was right there with Cameron Carr. Yessoufou doesn't need to shoot efficiently from three when he can put his head down and make his way to the rim.

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Yessoufou earned an All-Big 12 Honorable mention following his true freshman season. He averaged 18 points, 5.8 rebounds, and led Baylor with 2.1 steals per game.

The highly-touted freshman rewrote Baylor's record books. He broke the all-time freshman points (557) field goals made (207) and field goals attempted (438) records. Yessoufou is just five steals away from the freshman steals record, held by VJ Edgecombe.

Full Big 12 awards

Player of the Year: Jaden Bradley (Arizona)

Defensve Player of the Year: Flory Bidunga (Kansas)

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Tamin Lipsey (Iowa State)

Freshman of the Year: AJ Dybantsa (BYU)

Newcomer of the Year: Melvin Council Jr. (Kansas)

Sixth Man Award: Tobe Awake (Arizona)

Most Improved: Christian Anderson (Texas Tech)

Coach of the Year: Tommy Lloyd (Arizona)

All-Big 12 First Team

Brayden Burries (Arizona)

Jaden Bradley (Arizona)

Motiejus Krivas (Arizona)

AJ Dybantsa (BYU)

Emanuel Sharp (Houston)

Kingston Flemings (Houston)

Joshua Jefferson (Iowa State)

Flory Bidunga (Kansas)

Christian Anderson (Texas Tech)

JT Toppin (Texas Tech)

All-Big 12 Second Team

Richie Saunders (BYU)

Baba Miller (Cincinnati)

Tamin Lipsey (Iowa State)

Milan Momcilovic (Iowa State)

Darryn Peterson (Kansas)

All-Big 12 Third Team

Koa Peat (Arizona)

Cameron Carr (Baylor)

Rob Wright (BYU)

Themus Fulks (UCF)

Xavier Edmonds (TCU)

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Tobe Awaka (Arizona)

Tounde Yessoufou (Baylor)

Moustapha Thiam (Cincinnati)

Isaiah Johnson (Colorado)

Joseph Tugler, Milos Uzan (Houston)

Melvin Council Jr (Kansas)

Parsa Fallah (Oklahoma State)

David Punch (TCU)

Donovan Atwell (Texas Tech)

Honor Huff (West Virginia)

Terrence Brown (Utah)

All-Defensive Team

Jaden Bradley (Arizona)

Motiejus Krivas (Arizona)

Emmanuel Sharp (Houston)

Joseph Tugler (Houston)

Tamin Lipsey (Iowa State)

Flory Bidunga (Kansas)

All-Freshman Team

Brayden Burries (Arizona)

Koa Peat (Arizona)

AJ Dybantsa (BYU)

Kingston Flemings (Houston)

Darryn Peterson (Kansas)

All-Newcomer Team