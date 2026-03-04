Baylor vs. Houston Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, March 4

The No. 7 Houston Cougars host the Baylor Bears in their final home game of the season on Wednesday night.

The Cougars recently suffered three straight losses, but bounced back with a blowout win over Colorado on Saturday. Baylor is also coming off a win, and has won two of its last three games after losing four straight.

Houston has won the last four meetings against Baylor, including 77-55 as -2.5 road favorites on January 10.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big 12 matchup.

Baylor vs. Houston Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Baylor +14.5 (-107)

Houston -14.5 (-127)

Moneyline

Baylor +950

Houston -1639

Total

142.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Baylor vs. Houston How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Fertitta Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Baylor record: 15-14

Houston record: 24-5

Baylor vs. Houston Betting Trends

Baylor is 11-16-1 ATS this season

Houston is 15-14 ATS this season

Baylor is 6-7 ATS on the road this season

Houston is 9-6 ATS at home this season

The OVER is 15-13 in Baylor games this season

The UNDER is 17-12 in Houston games this season

The UNDER is 8-5 in Baylor road games this season

The UNDER is 11-4 in Houston home games this season

Baylor vs. Houston Key Players to Watch

Kingston Flemings, Guard, Houston Cougars

Kingston Flemings leads Houston with 16.4 points per game, and he’s also the facilitator in the Cougars’ offense. His 5.2 assists per game are the 48th-most in the country, and a big reason why he’s projected to be a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Flemings had 10 points and seven assists at Baylor back in January, but he’s had a few big games since then. He dropped a season-high 42 points at Texas Tech later that month, and had 22 points at Iowa State in February.

Baylor vs. Houston Prediction and Pick

The first meeting between these two teams easily went UNDER the total as there were 132 points with the total set at 142.5. We’re getting that same number again tonight, and I’m going right back to the UNDER.

Houston has gone UNDER the total in two of its last three games and seven of its last nine. The Cougars have gone OVER the total in just 4 of 15 home games this season, and Baylor trends that way on the road as well.

The Cougars should take care of business by limiting Baylor’s offense tonight.

Pick: UNDER 142.5 (-120)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.