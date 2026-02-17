Former Kansas State Star Markquis Nowell Rips School Over Jerome Tang Firing Decision

Former Kansas State basketball star Markquis Nowell, the best player on the Wildcats’ 2023 Elite Eight team, took to social media to rip his alma mater over the decision to fire head coach Jerome Tang for cause .

The Mercury was first to report that Tang would be fired for cause over the weekend, as the school claimed that the fourth-year head coach violated terms of his employment contract by publicly criticizing his players after an embarrassing blowout loss at home to Cincinnati.

Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor confirmed that the university was seeking to fire Tang for cause, stating that recent public comments “have not aligned with K-State’s standards for supporting student-athletes and representing the university.” Tang has since retained attorney Tom Mars to represent him as he seeks the full amount of his $18.7 million buyout.

The university’s aim to escape Tang’s buyout has been met with criticism on social media, and Nowell—who is one of the most notable players of Tang’s tenure—made sure to make his thoughts known. ESPN’s Seth Greenberg called firing Tang for cause “embarrassing” for Kansas State, and Nowell agreed.

“I truly agree with you Seth! Coach Tang said nothing wrong during his press conference. All he said was that there is a certain standard you have to play with when playing at Kansas State and the guys that he has there have not met it! Cannot believe this…this is a disgrace!!”

I truly agree with you Seth! Coach Tang said nothing wrong during his press conference. All he said was that there is a certain standard you have to play with when playing at Kansas State and the guys that he has there have not met it! cannot believe this this is a disgrace !! https://t.co/rX1M1wyoOZ — Markquis Nowell (@MrNewYorkCityy) February 17, 2026

Nowell doubled-down on his critique of the K-State decision on Tuesday morning, posting his viewpoint again on social media.

"I'm shocked and disappointed in [Kansas State]. You got this all wrong. Pay my guy his money and move on!"

Tang went 71–57 in three-plus seasons as the head coach of the Wildcats, with his best season coming in 2022-23 when the program played for a shot to make the Final Four. Since then, Kansas State had a 19–15 season and is in the midst of its second-straight losing campaign. The Wildcats are currently 10–15 and 1–11 in Big 12 play, which cost Tang his job.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated