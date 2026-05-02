Where Baylor Freshmen Dylan Mingo, Elijah Williams Rank in Final 2026 Rankings

For quite some time, it appeared Baylor was going to take just one freshman in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Bears had a commitment from four-star forward Elijah Williams out of Texas. But Baylor kept fighting for one of the top prizes in the 2026 cycle and finally landed him.

After committing to North Carolina initially, five-star combo guard Dylan Mingo opted to decommit from the Tar Heels and reopen his recruitment. After former Penn State guard Kayden Mingo committed to Baylor, all signs pointed to his younger brother, Dylan, joining him in Waco.

And he did.

Scott Drew made it happen.#Baylor lands the big fish as five-star guard Dylan Mingo joins his brother, Kayde, in Waco.



Huge addition for the Bears.https://t.co/1yXPq8TgOn — Baylor Bears On SI (@BaylorBearsOnSI) April 27, 2026

Dylan Mingo committed to Scot Drew's program and Baylor now has two really good commitments in the 2026 cycle.

Recently, ESPN finalized its 2026 player rankings and Baylor has two top 40 prospects.

Mingo is ranked as the No. 9 prospect per ESPN. He has a 93 grade. Williams is ranked as the No. 32 prospect and he has an 88 grade.

With having two star commitments, Baylor has the 18th-ranked class in the 2026 cylce, per ESPN.

"[Mingo's] one of the elite guards of this class. He missed much of the last year due to injury, but he's a high-ceiling backcourt player with length, size and high-level playmaking ability. He was also the MVP of the NBA Top 100 camp last summer," ESPN said of Baylor's ranking.

Mingo might be the star, but don't forget about Williams

Fans and pundits are talking about Mingo, which they should, he's a five-star talent. But Elijah Williams is a good player in his own right and can make some noise in Waco next season.

The Bears landed a commitment from Williams back in May of 2025 before signing with the Bears. He is a 6'6" forward and considered the No. 4 prospect from the state of Texas, per 247Sports' Composite.

6’6” Elijah Williams commits to Baylor. Son of former NBA player and coach Monty Williams. pic.twitter.com/1luEPdXHKN — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 28, 2025

Williams also has a strong lineage. He is the son of former NBA player and head coach Monty Williams. The elder Williams was a first-round pick in the 1994 NBA Draft and played nine seasons. He was named the 2022 NBA Coach of the Year and had coached the Pelicans, Suns, and Pistons.

As far as what Baylor is getting, Williams is "a strong and athletic wing with a versatile floor game. He can fit right into a high-level game because he knows how to play, is fundamentally sound, and a capable open shot-maker. He’s most effective though when really asserting himself, and while that can still be inconsistent, he’s a real problem when he plays with aggression and physicality," wrote 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein.

The Bears will have two players who should make an immediate impact next season in Waco.