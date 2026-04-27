Baylor Fans Go Wild After 5-Star Guard Dylan Mingo Commits Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Losing the likes of Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou isn't an easy pill to swallow for the Baylor faithful. Even after a 17-17 season, the Bears would've loved to get one of their top scorers back. But Carr is off to the NBA Draft, while Yessoufou is keeping all of his options on the table — entering the draft and the transfer portal.

Baylor is also losing four seniors from the program, one being its third-leading scorer last season, point guard Obi Agbim. Michael Rataj, Dan Skillings, and Caden Powell being the other three.

But you have to admire the job Scott Drew has done in the transfer portal.

Baylor has landed four transfers, including star Penn State transfer Kayden Mingo. The Bears have landed some elite shooters to pair with Mingo and Isaac Williams, with Brett Decker Jr. (Liberty) and Isaac Celiscar (Yale). Plus, an intimidating presence down low with Evan Chapman (UAB) coming over.

The big fish in Waco

While the four transfer additions were big for Drew, the Bears landed big fish on Monday. 2026 five-star guard Dylan Mingo, the brother of Kayden, committed to play for Baylor next season. He will team up with his brother and should become a starter for the Bears next season.

The Glen Head (New York) Long Island Lutheran prospect is ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the 2206 class, per the Composite. He is a 6'5" combo guard who could play any of three positions on the court. Mingo is an attacker, who is also an elite rebounder. He will need to work on his three-point shooting but Baylor had the same thing with Yessoufou this season.

Mingo initially picked North Carolina over Baylor, Penn State, and Washington. But once the Tar Heels fired Hubert Davis, Mingo decommitted from the program. A short while later, he opted to come to Baylor to play with his brother.

Mingo joins fellow incoming freshman, Elijah Williams as the second commitment in the 2026 class for Baylor. Williams is a four-star small forward who is a top-30 prospect. Williams stands at 6'6" and will likely play the wing for the Bears.

Following Mingo's commitment to the Bears, Baylor nation went nuts. Here are some of the top reactions we found.

The commitment

NEWS: 5⭐️ Dylan Mingo has committed to Baylor, his agency @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT told @Rivals.



The 6-5 point guard and former North Carolina commit is a top-10 recruit in the 2026 class. Will join forces with his older brother Kayden Mingo, a Penn State transfer.… pic.twitter.com/zT7cAWAVm3 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 27, 2026

'A blessing to play with [his brother] again'

BREAKING: Top-10 senior Dylan Mingo, the best available guard in the 2026 class, has committed to Baylor, he told ESPN. Mingo will join his brother, Kayden, in Waco after he transferred from Penn State.



"It is a blessing to play with him again," Mingo told @PaulBiancardi. pic.twitter.com/HRA5aSSf8G — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 27, 2026

Mingo brothers could be the next stars at Baylor

Scott Drew gets the Mingo brothers:



Penn State transfer Kayden Mingo - 13.7 ppg, 4.3 apg

Incoming Top 10 Dylan Mingo and former UNC commit



HUGE for the Baylor Bears. https://t.co/3wF5ywer97 — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 27, 2026

BREAKING: The #1 PG in the nation and top two player nationally Dylan Mingo has committed to Baylor. Mingo recently decommitted from North Carolina after the Tar Heels recent coaching change. He was ranked as a top five recruit in Tar Heel HISTORY 🤯



Mingo is ranked as the #2… pic.twitter.com/Cn0GR8e53W — Recruits CFB (@recruits_cfb) April 27, 2026

BOOOOM 🐻 5 ⭐️ Dylan Mingo has committed to Baylor! Mingo was the top uncommitted recruit in the 2026 high school class. He recently decommitted from North Carolina and decided to join his brother Kayden at Baylor. Watch out for the Bears next season 👀 #SicEm pic.twitter.com/K5BcLJOB8b — Baylor Sports Commits (@baylorcommits) April 27, 2026

5 star PG Dylan Mingo has committed to Baylor!!



An absolutely massive get for coach Scott Drew and the bears! Mingo is the number 1 ranked point guard and a top 10 overall recruit in the class of 2026!



This was the expected outcome for Dylan, as he had reopened his recruitment… https://t.co/ZXvnV8k4nW — StewsCBB (@StewsCBB) April 27, 2026

So former Penn State guard Kayden Mingo and 2026 5-star Dylan Mingo will play for the same team next season after all.



Just not the one it might've expected to be a couple months ago https://t.co/WNnjX02ePu — Will Horstman (@WillHorstman_) April 27, 2026

Scott Drew has a potentially deep roster for next season

Baylor MBB will have a lot of competition for minutes next season.



Guard: Isaac Williams, Kayden Mingo, Brett Decker

Wing/Forward: Dylan Mingo, Isaac Celiscar, Elijah Williams, Maikcol Perez

Big: Juslin Bodo Bodo, Evan Chatman, Mayo Soyoye



Bears finally have some depth 👀#SicEm — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) April 27, 2026

Scott Drew lands another highly talented player‼️ Dylan Mingo was a top priority and is a top 10 player in the country #SicEm https://t.co/R5fZl6rQkB — The Baylor Observer (@BaylorObserver) April 27, 2026

Boom!!! Dylan Mingo is a Baylor Bear!



3rd highest recruit in program history 👀👀👀 https://t.co/kEk0rP6KrN pic.twitter.com/Nn1YXxZMmg — BB (@baylor_bearss) April 27, 2026