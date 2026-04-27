Baylor Fans Go Wild After 5-Star Guard Dylan Mingo Commits Ahead of 2026-27 Season
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Losing the likes of Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou isn't an easy pill to swallow for the Baylor faithful. Even after a 17-17 season, the Bears would've loved to get one of their top scorers back. But Carr is off to the NBA Draft, while Yessoufou is keeping all of his options on the table — entering the draft and the transfer portal.
Baylor is also losing four seniors from the program, one being its third-leading scorer last season, point guard Obi Agbim. Michael Rataj, Dan Skillings, and Caden Powell being the other three.
But you have to admire the job Scott Drew has done in the transfer portal.
Baylor has landed four transfers, including star Penn State transfer Kayden Mingo. The Bears have landed some elite shooters to pair with Mingo and Isaac Williams, with Brett Decker Jr. (Liberty) and Isaac Celiscar (Yale). Plus, an intimidating presence down low with Evan Chapman (UAB) coming over.
The big fish in Waco
While the four transfer additions were big for Drew, the Bears landed big fish on Monday. 2026 five-star guard Dylan Mingo, the brother of Kayden, committed to play for Baylor next season. He will team up with his brother and should become a starter for the Bears next season.
The Glen Head (New York) Long Island Lutheran prospect is ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the 2206 class, per the Composite. He is a 6'5" combo guard who could play any of three positions on the court. Mingo is an attacker, who is also an elite rebounder. He will need to work on his three-point shooting but Baylor had the same thing with Yessoufou this season.
Mingo initially picked North Carolina over Baylor, Penn State, and Washington. But once the Tar Heels fired Hubert Davis, Mingo decommitted from the program. A short while later, he opted to come to Baylor to play with his brother.
Mingo joins fellow incoming freshman, Elijah Williams as the second commitment in the 2026 class for Baylor. Williams is a four-star small forward who is a top-30 prospect. Williams stands at 6'6" and will likely play the wing for the Bears.
Following Mingo's commitment to the Bears, Baylor nation went nuts. Here are some of the top reactions we found.
The commitment
'A blessing to play with [his brother] again'
Mingo brothers could be the next stars at Baylor
Scott Drew has a potentially deep roster for next season
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Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI and also serves as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines on SI. His work has additionally been featured on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow TrentKnoop