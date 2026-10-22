3 Maryland Players Baylor Should Keep an Eye on After Mike Locksley's Firing
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To begin, all of this is currently speculation as no Maryland player has, as of yet, proclaimed themselves for the Ttransfer portal. All current Maryland players will officially have a 15-day window to proclaim themselves available for the Transfer Portal once a new permanent head coach is publicly announced or hired; but given how fresh the whole situation is, no such decision has been made as of the time of this article.
With the recent firing of head coach Mike Locksley, players currently at Maryland may not wish to stay another season under a new coaching regime for which they didn't originally sign up. A few of them, however, could even fit in well with Baylor's overall scheme and playstyle.
Malik Washington - QB
Malik Washington, a former top 15 high school national prospect, and a sophomore, had a respectable amount of acclaim coming into the FBS. Maryland's offense struggled as a unit this year, however Washington's physical tools and ceiling have him touted as the most desired of potential Terrapin transfers if he does indeed decide to move to a new team.
Having recruited DJ Lagway, head coach Dave Aranda and offensive coordinator Jake Spavital have shown their interest in dynamic, high-upside quarterbacks. Washington's raw talent paired with Spavital's quarterback-friendly system could provide Baylor with a multi-year star under center.
Barring either player leaving at the end of this year, the Bears will have both Lagway and Nate Bennett returning as seniors next season. If one or both of them decides to leave however, Washington to Baylor could provide youth to the Bears quarterback rotation next season.
Zion Elee - EDGE
At 6'4" tall Zion Elee is 233 pounds of every opposing quarterback's nightmare. An elite edge rusher (and among the centerpieces of Maryland’s recent season's recruiting) Elee has accounted for 7 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, as well as 3 forced fumbles this season. On his pass-rushing ability alone, Elee will be one of the most coveted defensive players in the nation if he decides to opt to enter the Transfer Portal. And, with all of that in mind, have I mentioned that he's only a freshman right now?
Aranda’s defensive schemes as well as current defensive play-caller DC Joe Klanderman both utilize natural pressure off the edge. A pass disruptor like Elee in Baylor's defensive front an under Klanderman's tutelage would instantly move the Bears a notch closer to being one of the most feared pass rushes in the Big 12.
Darrell Carey - Safety
Winning in the Big 12 requires depth and talent in the secondary to stop pass-heavy offenses. Darrell Carey is young, still a freshman, but a hard-hitting defensive back with elite range at 6'2" who has high-level starting potential for the Bears next season.
A season playing in the Big Ten will have had him competing against some of the conference's best and primed and ready to go against the Big 12. A potential multi-year starter, Carey could become a veteran and terrifying force in the Bears' secondary for seasons to come.
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Brad is a writer and contributes to the Baylor Bears on SI, with aspirations to share his own unique thoughts and perspectives with fans. Whether through the facts and figures of the past or the untold potential and triumphs of the future, sports have always been a large influence on Brad's storytelling and life overall. His inspiration to write began while watching sports when he first noticed the highs and lows of each game, each quarter, each play; there's a story in each of them worth telling, and he wanted to tell them.Follow TheBradTeague