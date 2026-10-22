3 Maryland Players Baylor Should Keep an Eye on After Mike Locksley's Firing

To begin, all of this is currently speculation as no Maryland player has, as of yet, proclaimed themselves for the Ttransfer portal. All current Maryland players will officially have a 15-day window to proclaim themselves available for the Transfer Portal once a new permanent head coach is publicly announced or hired; but given how fresh the whole situation is, no such decision has been made as of the time of this article.

With the recent firing of head coach Mike Locksley, players currently at Maryland may not wish to stay another season under a new coaching regime for which they didn't originally sign up. A few of them, however, could even fit in well with Baylor's overall scheme and playstyle.

Malik Washington - QB

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) looks to make a pass in the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Oct. 10, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Malik Washington, a former top 15 high school national prospect, and a sophomore, had a respectable amount of acclaim coming into the FBS. Maryland's offense struggled as a unit this year, however Washington's physical tools and ceiling have him touted as the most desired of potential Terrapin transfers if he does indeed decide to move to a new team.

Having recruited DJ Lagway, head coach Dave Aranda and offensive coordinator Jake Spavital have shown their interest in dynamic, high-upside quarterbacks. Washington's raw talent paired with Spavital's quarterback-friendly system could provide Baylor with a multi-year star under center.

Barring either player leaving at the end of this year, the Bears will have both Lagway and Nate Bennett returning as seniors next season. If one or both of them decides to leave however, Washington to Baylor could provide youth to the Bears quarterback rotation next season.

Zion Elee - EDGE

Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Zion Elee (0) hits Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) forcing a fumble during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At 6'4" tall Zion Elee is 233 pounds of every opposing quarterback's nightmare. An elite edge rusher (and among the centerpieces of Maryland’s recent season's recruiting) Elee has accounted for 7 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, as well as 3 forced fumbles this season. On his pass-rushing ability alone, Elee will be one of the most coveted defensive players in the nation if he decides to opt to enter the Transfer Portal. And, with all of that in mind, have I mentioned that he's only a freshman right now?

Aranda’s defensive schemes as well as current defensive play-caller DC Joe Klanderman both utilize natural pressure off the edge. A pass disruptor like Elee in Baylor's defensive front an under Klanderman's tutelage would instantly move the Bears a notch closer to being one of the most feared pass rushes in the Big 12.

Darrell Carey - Safety

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) leaps over Maryland Terrapins defensive back Darrell Carey (5) to pick up a first down in the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning in the Big 12 requires depth and talent in the secondary to stop pass-heavy offenses. Darrell Carey is young, still a freshman, but a hard-hitting defensive back with elite range at 6'2" who has high-level starting potential for the Bears next season.

A season playing in the Big Ten will have had him competing against some of the conference's best and primed and ready to go against the Big 12. A potential multi-year starter, Carey could become a veteran and terrifying force in the Bears' secondary for seasons to come.

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