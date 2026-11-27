The Baylor Bears will be on the road in their final regular-season football game on Saturday, Nov. 28th at 8:30 p.m. CT against the CFP ranked No. 18 Houston Cougars. For the Bears, it's another week as an underdog against a top 25 team in the country after facing BYU on the 14th and Texas Tech on the 21st; Baylor would lose both of them.

Will the Bears be able to buck the trend and finish 7-5 with a win against the Cougars in Houston, or will they find themselves limping to a 6-6 record?

Baylor Loses If:

DJ Lagway Becomes Stationary in the Pocket

DJ Lagway has all of the talent to be able to beat a lot of teams utilizing just his throwing ability. Lagway can even be good enough at throwing the ball to be nationally recognized as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

However, Lagway has also shown severe vulnerability when presented with heavy pass coverage. While Lagway has shown that he has phenomenal running ability, he has also shown to shy away from contact and will run 20 yards to the sideline to maybe gain a single yard rather than simply turning upfield and gaining 3-4.

The Running Game is Quickly Abandoned/The Offensive Line Fails to Generate Push

Nov 21, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Keisean Henderson (5) gives a thumbs up before a snap during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The Bears offensive line has been fairly solid at protecting the quarterback this season, and should be commended on such an accomplishment. However, the o-line has failed rather miserably throughout most of the season at gaining any significant and continuous yardage. Baylor has had several long runs this season by their running backs, but each of those were runs that broke to the outside and managed to make a defender miss on a tackle somewhere and not because they were broken through straight up the middle of the field.

Outside of the big runs this season, Baylor has had very little success sustaining any kind of rushing attack, and for the past several games, Lagway has been the primary focus of the running game. The four running backs that Baylor has in their depth chart have all been low single digits in carries per game throughout most of the season, but in the last handful of games, Lagway has run the ball 10+ times in each.

Baylor Wins If:

The Bears Offense Actually Scores Some Points

Get loose then Klop ❗️🪩 pic.twitter.com/sCPqcEVinJ — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 21, 2026

Baylor has every ability to score 50+ points in a game. I've seen it as it's happened this year. One big play has sparked the Bears' offense to take control and momentum of a game a number of times this season (Arizona State and UCF, just to name a few). However, recent weeks have seen the Bears struggle not just to score, but to even just stay on the field long enough to move the ball offensively.

Houston's Quarterback Situation Causes Mistakes

Conner Weigman is coming off of an injury and Keisean Henderson is a freshman to replace Weigman if he's unable to complete Saturday's contest with the Bears. An injured veteran or a freshman who would be playing in his second collegiate game? Honestly, I like those odds. Baylor is a very aggressive defense who will certainly try to get after whoever is under center for Houston.

Either Weigman will rely heavily on quick passes and the Cougars' running game, or run the risk of being surprised by a Bo Onu or Micah Gifford blitz from the outside, Travion Barnes or Garrick Ponder coming off of the edge, or Traevon "Slug" Mitchell wiggling his way through the O-line. Henderson will find himself in a similar situation if he ends up stepping in for Weigman for whatever the reason; Bears Coach Joe Klanderman will see a freshman who isn't going to be prepared to deal with this Bears defense.

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