The Bears will play their final home game of the 2026 season this Saturday against Texas Tech and still have something to prove following their loss to BYU.

With this game being an in-state rivalry against a highly ranked Texas Tech team, it carries more meaning than some people might expect. Here are three storylines I'm watching most heading into this matchup.

1. Can Baylor Overcome Another Slow Start at Home?

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears fans cheer during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For some odd reason, the Bears have struggled to execute in the first half of games at McLane Stadium this season. Doing that against Texas Tech, especially with how they've been playing recently, will not end well for Baylor.

Not only will it help the Bears stay in the game, but getting points on the board early and avoiding short, unproductive offensive drives will also keep the home crowd engaged and invested. A lot of that will come down to play calling and whether the players can execute, especially on offense.

2. Will Baylor's Defense Return to Its Early-Season Form?

Nov 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars wide receiver Legend Glasker (1) runs the ball during the first half against Baylor Bears safety Bo Onu (21) during the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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I'm not saying the defense has been bad whatsoever, but it hasn't looked quite as dominant as it did earlier in the season. I'm not sure if that's because Joe Klanderman now has to handle both being the interim head coach and calling plays for the defense, or if it's because Baylor has been facing better competition.

Over the past two games, the Bears have given up 31 points to Iowa State and 28 to BYU. Before that, the most points they had given up in a game was 25 against Kansas. Other than that game, Baylor hadn't given up more than 19 points in a game.

The defense will need to play well against Texas Tech's high-scoring offense, especially with Thomas Castellanos now starting at quarterback for the Red Raiders, which brings us to the final storyline.

3. Can Baylor Keep Up With Texas Tech's High-Powered Offense?

Nov 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws the ball during the first half against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ever since Thomas Castellanos took over as the starting quarterback, Texas Tech's offense has been lighting up the scoreboard. The Red Raiders scored 34 points against Arizona, 53 against West Virginia, and 52 against Oklahoma State.

Baylor will either have to find a way to match that production offensively or rely on its defense to create some takeaways and slow down the Red Raiders' offense.

Either way, the Bears can't afford to let Texas Tech take control of this game. Baylor will need to play well on both sides of the ball if it wants to keep up with the Red Raiders.

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