After suffering a tough loss to BYU last weekend, Baylor's hope to make the Big 12 Championship Game, or the College Football Playoff, is gone. However, the Bears have six wins, which is more than last season, and Baylor is now shooting for an eight-win season.

Plus, the Bears are seeking to play the spoiler role against Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are on the cusp of being inside the top 12 to make the playoff, but a loss to Baylor would see Texas Tech out, barring the Red Raiders winning the Big 12 title game.

Our staff came up with some over and under prop bets and we gave our prediction below for the game.

DJ Lagway O/U 250.5 passing yards

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Trent Knoop - Over

DJ Lagway found very little success through the air against BYU, and in fact, Lagway hasn't been able to torch opposing defenses in recent weeks. He's only passed over the 250-yard threshold one time in the last four games. But Texas Tech's defense isn't the same as it was last season.

The Red Raiders have allowed over 250 yards in the last three games. Granted, two of those games were against Drew Mestemaker and Noah Fifita. But Baylor is at home, and the wide receivers should be able to gain separation against Texas Tech. Look for Lagway to have a much better game.

Brad Teague - Over

BYU’s defense didn’t allow DJ Lagway to get to do much in this past Saturday’s game. The Texas Tech defense however isn’t nearly as intense and smothering as the Cougar defense was, and there should be opportunity for passing lanes to open and zones to start showing weak spots to exploit.



Lagway absolutely has the ability to rack up passing yardage in a hurry, and with the Bears' up-tempo offense he could quite easily surpass the 251 yard threshold presented. I’m expecting quite a bit of offense from the Bears, and I’m taking the OVER on this.

Blake Hollingsworth - Over

Texas Tech allows 288 passing yards per game but only 120.6 rushing yards. Baylor should have more success throwing, especially if its running backs struggle early. The Red Raiders also allow 7.3 yards per pass attempt, giving Lagway a better chance to complete throws downfield than he had against BYU.

I expect Freeman to provide the shorter completions, but Baylor will need other receivers to contribute beyond those underneath routes. A few longer gains would keep Lagway from needing an unusually high number of completions to reach 251 yards. Against this defense, I think he gets there.

Thomas Castellanos O/U 349.5 total yards

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Trent Knoop - Over

Since Texas Tech replaced Will Hammond with Thomas Castellanos, the Red Raiders' offense has really come alive. The former Boston College and Florida State QB has run for over 100 yards in two of the last three games, and he's thrown for over 250 yards passing in the last two of three games.

Baylor's defense is starting to allow some bigger plays as the season wears on and I wouldn't expect that to change against an explosive Red Raiders' offense. If Baylor has any shot at winning this game, it's going to be by outscoring Texas Tech. Castellanos is the catalyst of this offense.

Brad Teague - Over

He’s back and healthy and ready to cause chaos for opposing defenses, Thomas Castellanos is a terrifying X-factor on the Red Raiders team. Castellanos has receivers to throw to, and legs to find open field when they aren’t available.

The Bears just struggled heavily against Bear Bachmeier of BYU, and Bachmeier barely aired the ball out. Castellanos however won’t be expected to run as many “QB Power” style of runs as Bachmeier, though I do expect him to have numerous designed runs.

I’m confident in the Bears' ability to slow Castellanos down, but I’m not confident enough that they’ll prevent him from gaining quite a few overall yards.

Blake Hollingsworth - Under

Castellanos threw for 263 yards and rushed for 38 against Oklahoma State, finishing with 301 total yards. He threw four touchdown passes in a 52-27 win and still finished nearly 50 yards below this line. Texas Tech doesn’t necessarily need 350 yards from him to score consistently.

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His rushing ability is what makes me hesitate. He ran for 117 yards against Arizona and 102 against West Virginia, and Baylor has had trouble containing quarterbacks. But J’Koby Williams rushed for 124 yards against Oklahoma State, giving Tech another way to move the ball. I expect Castellanos to play well, with Williams handling enough of the rushing work to keep him under.

Gavin Freeman O/U 6.5 catches

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Trent Knoop - Under

The last time Gavin Freeman had more than seven catches? That came in a losing effort to Kansas. In the last three games, the star wide receiver has caught plenty of passes, but he hasn't been over six. And with DJ Lagway spreading the ball around a little more, I wouldn't expect that to change this weekend.

Look, Lagway should be able to throw the ball around, and that's the key word: around. Tony Livingston has been more involved, and we've seen Taz Williams and DeBraun Hampton make catches. Freeman will gain yards and catches, but the Bears are going to get the ball in the hands of their playmakers.

Brad Teague - Over

Gavin Freeman is the Bears' most targeted receiver this year, and he’s so far in first place on that list that there isn’t a realistic second place. It’s just Freeman sitting at 75 cathches and then eventually Louis Brown IV with 24 as the next leading receiver.

That’s not to say that Baylor hasn’t had a successful passing attack as 9 different Bears have caught at least one touchdown this season.

The entire offense may run through DJ Lagway, but the passing game is more than just heavily reliant on Freeman’s production. It’s nearly essential to their offensive performance. I fully expect Freeman to be targeted early and often.

Blake Hollingsworth - Over

Freeman averages 7.5 catches per game and remains Baylor’s most reliable target. Short passes to him could be especially useful against Texas Tech if the Bears have trouble running. They give Lagway a way to move the ball without waiting for a deeper route to develop.

Freeman had six catches against both Iowa State and BYU, leaving him one short of this line each time. He reached six in Provo despite Baylor’s passing struggles, so seven feels reasonable against a more forgiving pass defense. I expect the Bears to sustain more drives and give him enough opportunities to clear this number.

Baylor’s leading RB has O/U 55.5 rushing yards

Trent Knoop - Under

Baylor has four running backs it likes to play, and freshman Ryelan Morris appears to be the lead back as of now. Dawson Pendergrass is seeing fewer carries as the season wears on, and it's unknown if Michael Turner is going to see carries or not play.

With that being said, it's hard to trust any of Baylor's running backs to have any sort of a bell-cow role. Barring a breakaway run by Morris or Caden Knighten, it's hard to trust any of them to have a big enough game to take the over here.

Brad Teague - Under

Baylor has not been good at running the ball this season. They just haven’t. Unless one of the Bears backs runs for 50+ yards in a single play, I don’t see any of them gaining enough momentum on their own to gain any meaningful yardage.

I expect Lagway to be able to have some success with his legs against Texas Tech, but in terms of actual Baylor running backs, I do not expect much from them in this game. Somehow Baylor has at least three very capable running backs that get cycled in and out of the game, but for two straight games Lagway (since he started utilizing his feet) has been the leading rusher for the Bears.

Whether it’s the fault of the offensive line not providing a proper push for the backs, or the backs just being unable to find success,

Blake Hollingsworth - Under

Texas Tech allows 3.6 yards per carry. At that average, a Baylor back would need roughly 16 attempts to reach 56 yards, and it’s hard to count on one player getting that many carries. A long run could do much of the work, but the shared workload makes the under more appealing.

Baylor rushed for 216 yards against Iowa State, yet Ryelan Morris led the running backs with just 50. Lagway accounted for 119, so even a productive rushing game doesn’t guarantee a back clears this line. Between the quarterback’s involvement and Texas Tech’s run defense, I don’t expect an individual Baylor running back to reach 56 yards.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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