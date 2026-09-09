Even After a Loss, Baylor DB Reggie Bush Expresses Hope for Remainder of Season

Tuesday September 8th was another edition of player-media availability, and in this article we'll look at some of the comments from DB Reggie Bush. Expressing hope for the season ahead, speaking on his process of preparing for the next game against Prairie View A&M, and he even talks about already having achieved his original season goal of recording an interception, Bush had several noteworthy answers to the questions being asked.

How's the Locker Room Vibe?

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Baylor Bears cornerback Reggie Bush II (22) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reggie Bush: We feel determined. We're working every day to get better. Trying to go 1-0 every single day. I feel like this is different than any team I've been on. I've never felt so connected after a game. After a game that turned out a way that we didn't hope to happen. We're all determined to get better. Stack a day, stack a week, and show up this next week.

Our take: I'm reminded of a quote from the television show MASH and the character Major Charles Emerson Winchester, III, "I do one thing at a time; I do it very well, and then I move on." Like Bush said, "stack a day, stack a week, and show up this next week," it all starts with that first thing.

The grit and determination required to become successful at the sport of football require both of those factors and many more. It's also remarkable that this team isn't downtrodden after the loss. Not this Baylor Bears team though, from the comments made by Bush today, he's ready to get back out there and give it a shot again this Saturday.

On This Satuday's Opponent Prairie View A&M

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Baylor Bears helmet at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reggie Bush: Prairie View is still a good team. Don't get me wrong. They've got a bunch of athletes on that team. We're just trying to stack days, to be honest. We're trying to focus on ourselves. Focus on getting better every single day. Every practice, every rep. We just want to get better.

Our Take: If your goal is to reach a bowl game this season, there's no use in deciding what you want for breakfast that day until the team becomes bowl-eligible. The only way that the team can become bowl-eligible is to start winning games. The only way to win games is to practice well. To practice well, form and technique must be taught and learned. Learning how to practice breaks down to doing things one step, one rep at a time. Bush has the goal of becoming better, and it all starts with practice.

Prairie View may be a 38.5 point underdog in this weekend's game, but given how week one went across the nation and how upset hungry every team is at this point in the season, I do not qualify this game as any kind of "day off." Prairie View is going to give it everything they have in this game, and it's going to be up to the Baylor defense to stop Prairie View's speedy players, and up to Baylor's offense to get into the end zone.

Is Baylor's Defense Prepared for Prairie View's Penchant for Trick Plays and Overall Athleticism?

Sep 27, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Fifty yard line prior to the game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Baylor Bears at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reggie Bush: "Yes sir. We're just trying to keep our focus on keeping our eyes right, playing how we're supposed to play, making no mistakes, and just being 1-0."

Our Take: The immediacy in Bush's response simply can not be understated here. There was no beat missing in between, as Bush nearly began to provide his answer before the question was fully finished. Reggie Bush believes in his fellow teammates, and again repeating the "just being 1-0" motif, showing that he is determined to take everything the ever important one-step-at-a-time.

What did the Game Against Auburn Teach You?

Reggie Bush: I learned that you could really see the bond that we have as a team. It's different. It was nice. I really enjoyed being able to have a true team and feel the support from each and every person. Nobody had their heads down. Everyone was supporting each other. There was no blame on anyone, anywhere. We're all just focused on the next play, the next step to getting better.

Our Take: A team that gets along and shares a rapport with one another and a collective camaraderie is a solid team. Bush isn't the first player to mention how well the team supports one another, and it's always uplifting to hear that the team is getting along with one another. Now if that friendship and brotherhood could start translating into a string of victories, Baylor would be set.

With the Season Goal of Getting an Interception Happening Already in Week One, What's the Next Goal?

Sep 24, 2011; Waco, TX, USA; A Baylor Bears Cheerleader performs during the game against the Rice Owls at Floyd Casey Stadium. The Bears defeated the Owls, 56-31. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reggie Bush: Just trying to keep it going. I'm trying to get to at least three, but I want to see the corner room. I want to see everybody get a pick. I want to see the whole defense make plays. It's just a love for the team. I want to see everyone make a play. I got mine. I'm trying to see everybody get theirs.

Our Take: With Joe Klanderman in charge of the defense, I fully believe that Bush will get his wish of three interceptions on the season. Depending on how brave the opponents this season are and how skilled Bush's hands are, that could end up happening sooner rather than later. With the selfless nature of wanting the rest of the team to be able to make a big play as well, the positivity and confidence in Bush's words help illustrate that this team is working as a singular unit and not a team of prima donnas .

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