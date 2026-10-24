3 Takeaways from Baylor's Excrutiating Loss to Kansas

A last-second blocked field goal snapped a 14-game Baylor win streak over Kansas. A lot is up in the air; it could be Aranda's last game with the Bears.

Here are takeaways from the embarrassing loss:

There is little reason to buy stock in this offense

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears running back Caden Knighten | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense limped through the first half. DJ Lagway was underthrowing, receivers were dropping passes off their hands and the run game continued to stutter. It seemed like the Bears weren't going to shake the offensive woes from the TCU loss.

Fifth-year wide receiver Jayden McGowan can be credited for the pair of touchdowns put up by the Baylor attack. He had two kick returns for 87 yards and the highlight catch of the game, helping Lagway log his first touchdown in three weeks.

Other than that, there was not very much to be excited about with the offense. Lots of short possessions, backwards plays and a season high in penalty yardage. Senior guard Kaden Sieracki committed three false starts, sucking momentum out of the few long drives the Bears had.

In Kansas' three other Big 12 matchups, they allowed over 33 points per game, but the Baylor offense could only muster 17 in the loss.

Baylor secondary is leaky

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) runs the ball against Baylor Bears defensive end Garrick Ponder (13) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Baylor defense allowed a season-high 25 points to the Jayhawks.

The Bears' defensive backfield continued to allow some explosive plays, which has been a point of emphasis all season for the unit. There were several more plays in the first half that should have been points for the Jayhawks but were dropped.

Baylor's defensive line hasn't missed a beat this season, and they continued to come up clutch against Kansas despite all the motion that they tried to run on offense. They had five sacks and multiple clutch holds, but when the opposing offense has 13 drives, as Kansas did, it's hard to hold up for an entire game.

Aranda's time might finally be up

Again and again, Aranda has snuck out another game or season with the Bears, but this might be the breaking point. Baylor doesn't lose to Kansas in football; they just don't.

The clock management on the second to last drive was awful, and the team had its worst disciplined game of the season. Again and again, it seems like the offense is unprepared, becoming medicine for the opposing defense.

Aranda's seven-season tenure might have finally expired.

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