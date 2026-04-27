Baylor Adds Electrifying Return Specialist, WR Jayden McGowan in Late Transfer Move

Following spring practice, Baylor made a late addition for its offense ahead of the 2026 football season.

News broke that the Bears had signed former Charlotte wide receiver Jayden McGowan, who also played for both Vanderbilt and Boston College. An early-season injury forced McGowan to miss almost the entire 2025 football season and he will head to Waco with a year of eligibility remaining.

Baylor has signed Charlotte wide receiver and return specialist transfer Jayden McGowan, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



At Vandy in 2022 and ‘23, the 5-7, 180-pounder posted 80 total catches along with 160 rushing yards and a kick return touchdown. pic.twitter.com/MA6QvxXpYf — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 26, 2026

McGowan is listed as a 5'7", 180-pound WR. He is from Lauren (SC) and will look to make an impact on Baylor's offense in 2026.

A Swiss Army Knife

McGowan is a wide receiver, but he might be more dangerous in the return game.

He began his collegiate career at Vanderbilt, where he was an instant playmaker. As a true freshman, he was the second-best WR on the team, catching 44 passes for 753 yards and three touchdowns. But he earned All-SEC as a true freshman for his return ability.

In 2022, McGowan returned 16 kickoffs for 384 yards and was named as a Third-Team All-SEC kick returner.

McGowan returned to Vanderbilt for the 2023 season, and was at it once again. He caught 36 passes for 383 yards, but once again, it was his ability to return kicks that set him apart from everyone else. In his sophomore season, McGowan returned 19 kickoffs for 461 yards and a score. For the second year in a row, he was named to the All-SEC Third-Team.

McGowan then transferred to Boston College for the 2024 season, but caught just two passes in 11 games. He averaged nearly 20 yards per return, but the Golden Eagles didn't utilize him in the return game as Vanderbilt did.

Impact at Baylor?

Baylor had originally signed three transfer wide receivers, but Kentucky's Hardley Gilmore opted to return to the Wildcats after choosing the Bears.

Baylor still has Dre'lon Miller (Colorado) and Gavin Freeman (Oklahoma State), who should both make a big impact for the Bears this fall with DJ Lagway throwing the ball. Baylor will also lean on Louis Brown, who began last season in the rotation before opting to redshirt.

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

McGowan has proven he can be a reliable wide receiver on a big stage. He was one of Vanderbilt's best playmakers in his first two seasons in college, playing in the SEC. But what the Bears are going to really rely on is his ability to get yards in the return game.

Both Josh Cameron and Kole Wilson were big for Baylor last season, returning kicks, and now McGowan can slide right in and become a force for the Bears on special teams.