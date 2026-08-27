5 Players Who Will Change Everything for Baylor in 2026

In this new age of college football, every year seems to hold high expectations. And that is no different for the Baylor Bears after a five-and-seven disappointment of a season last year. Dave Aranda has rebuilt the program, with transfers all over the field, along with a new coordinator, hoping to restructure the defense.

While success comes from a team's execution, I believe these five players will be a major determinant in the execution of changing this program back to what it once was.

1. Dawson Pendergrass

Dec 31, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass (35) rushes against second down in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Entering 2026 as the head candidate for the starting running back role, Dawson looks to have a dominant season after last year's devastating injury. He will definitely be a reliable piece in this Baylor offense if he can take some of the workload off Lagway and the passing game. Dawson saw solid stats as a freshman and looks to take off in his senior year and anchor the ground game for the Bears.

2. DJ Lagway

Bringing in a talent like five-star transfer DJ Lagway is the ultimate X-factor for an offensive scheme like the one Jake Spavital runs. If they can find a way to give Lagway a mix of fast, quick route plays, mixed with the right amount of play action, and limit turnovers, he's the dream quarterback for any offensive coordinator.

A good year with Lagway could change the entire program's reputation and could bring many possible top quarterback recruits to a closer decision about committing to Baylor.

3. Hosea Wheeler

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler (0) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wheeler brings a veteran anchoring presence to this newly rebuilt defensive line. The Bears lost four key linemen to the portal last year, so they desperately needed an experienced player to man the front.

Wheeler is massive and will draw in double teams on almost every snap. Since he has the ability to plug gaps and stall the run, it'll give linebackers a chance to hunt down the ball.

4. Gavin Freeman

Nov 1, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Gavin Freeman (17) runs with the ball during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freeman will truly change the dynamic of the slot receiver position. He is fully capable of being a leading receiver on this team after having over 480 yards on just 53 catches.

If you give him the workload in an offense like this, he could take off and be one of the highest-yardage receivers in the Big 12 this season. One of the more underrated transfers in the portal and excelled on a struggling Oklahoma State team last year.

5. Kyland Reed

Probably one of the best returning players for Baylor this year. With a heavy portal refresher, Kyland brings the same expectations from his previous season to the Bears and will be a viable option for Klanderman to get opportunities to disrupt the offense.

If he can continue to take away passing lanes, he will for sure become the clear leader of Joe Klanderman's defense in 2026, and should be the frontrunner of this linebacker group.

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