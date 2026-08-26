Ten days until the Baylor Bears take on the Auburn Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Georgia. The anticipation is hanging thicker in the air and fans are getting antsy for the new season to begin. In the spirit of the days ticking away until gameday finally arrives, here's a week's worth of reasons as to why this game is going to be must-see TV.

Football is back

Dec 6, 2014; Waco, TX, USA; A paddle boat goes by the tailgate area of the stadium boat basin before the game between the Baylor Bears and the Kansas State Wildcats at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Football is officially back for the season. Just that simple fact is enough of a reason. However, tailgating, chicken wings, cold drinks, and tens of thousands of fans in the stands all cheering for a touchdown or collectively holding their breath as they watch to see if the receiver catches that long pass or if the field goal is going to be successful; all are collectively part of football returning for another season.

DJ Lagway in a Baylor uniform

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway takes questions from reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback DJ Lagway has been hyped up so much and by so many (myself included), it's time to see if he's able to deliver in the biggest way possible. He's been impressing NFL scouts, and the hype-train is ready to get behind him in a big way. This game is must-see because for some Baylor fans, this will be the first time they've watched Lagway play.

New-look D-line against Auburn

Indiana's Hosea Wheeler (0) celebrates his fumble recovery during the Indiana versus Wisconsin football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A lot of the same attention will be put on fellow transfer portal acquisition defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler. This game is must-see because it will be a great test for the Baylor defensive line that was less than stellar in their game against Auburn last season. Will Wheeler's experience bring up the level of play by the defensive line, and will the Baylor defense be able to get opposing offenses off of the field and out of the end-zone?

Potentially silencing the doubters

Apr 13, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor University mascots waive to fans at the men’s basketball Championship Parade in Waco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

While we're all hopping on the Baylor hype train and talking about must-see TV, the potential of watching Baylor silencing the doubters and the critics with a victory against Auburn would be worth the price of admission alone. A statement game and the defeat of a favored Auburn team would certainly heighten the drama. A week one win would serve as the first official stop of the Baylor bandwagon.

How might the Bears' offense fare on third and fourth downs?

Sep 27, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Down judge Sarah Thomas signals third down during the second half of the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Among the reasons to watch are more than just individual players, one of them being a curiosity as to how the Bears will do on third and fourth down this season. With less than stellar numbers last season, it will be interesting to see if the same woes still exist or if Baylor is going to be able to convert third down more consistently. Last year's game against Auburn could have gone differently if 3/6 of their fourth down conversion attempts didn't end in a turnover-on-downs.

Succeeding on fourth down

Nov 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda on the sidelines against the UCF Knights during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Dave Aranda isn't afraid to go for it on fourth down. It might seem contrary to the previous reason, but the risk/reward of attempting a fourth down conversion adds to the drama. If a team willing to go for it on 4th and 9 in their own territory isn't "must-see TV" then perhaps we have different definitions of that phrase.

Leads up back to where it started

Oct 24, 2015; Waco, TX, USA; Rain falls at McLane Stadium hours before kickoff of Iowa State Cyclones at the Baylor Bears. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rounding off a reason for every day of the week, the upcoming week one matchup between Baylor and Auburn; it's football season once again. A reason so nice that it got listed twice. The entire offseason has led to this moment, all of the speculation, the conversations, the debates. It's all led to week one against Auburn where the college football season will begin again, and that's as "must-see" as it gets.

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