Top 25 Most Important Baylor Players for 2026: RB Dawson Pendergrass

Fall camp begins next week and we are getting closer to wrapping up our list of the top 25 most important players for Baylor's 2026 success.

Coming in at No. 4 is running back Dawson Pendergrass, who is set to lead the backfield this season with the loss of Bryson Washington.

Let's dive into his past, along with why he's important.

Pendergrass' 2025 in review

Pendergrass' 2025 season was over before it began. Sustaining a season-ending injury during fall camp, the veteran wasn't able to play a single snap for Baylor a season ago. Bryson Washington remained the cowbell and both Caden Knighten and Michael Turner were able to carve out roles behind Washington.

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It was a disappointment for both Pendergrass and the Bears. In his first two seasons with the program, Pendergrass was Baylor's second-leading rusher. In 2024, he ran for 671 yards and six scores behind Washington.

For his career, Pendergrass if right around five yards per carry and he's looking to take that into 2026.

Why Pendergrass is important in 2026

After losing Bryson Washington to Auburn, Pendergrass is back and ready to lead the room. The Bears will also lean on rising sophomores Caden Knighten and Michael Turner, but it's going to be Pendergrass' room to lead both on the field and in the locker room.

"Now, we wish Bryson well in his future endeavors, but I think we got a really, really talented room," said RB coach Khenon Hall this spring. "You know, when you look at those three guys, you're talking about, starting off with Dawson, he brings a little bit of everything. Where he gets kind of slacked on is like they don't understand how fast he is, how mobile he is, his ability to make guys miss an open space. So, Dawson really, he's an all-around player, and I think those other two guys are too."

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Dave Aranda went out and landed DJ Lagway to run the offense, but make no mistake, he wants to run the football in order to open up the passing attack. Lagway will have enough pressure as it is, and if he has to pass to open the run, that won't bode well for Baylor.

One prediction for Pendergrass

In the two seasons Pendergrass has played, he has run for 338 yards and 671 yards, respectively. Entering his season on the field, he should lead Baylor in both attempts and yards.

With having a three-headed monster, it might not be as easy for Pendergrass to break 1,000 yards this season on the ground, but expect the veteran to be right around the 800-plus mark in 2026.

See our full top 25 players: