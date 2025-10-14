Baylor’s passing attack flourishing behind deepest wide receiver room in the country
When Baylor head coach Dave Aranda took over in 2020, his program became known for its defensive discipline and physicality.
But over the past two seasons, the Bears have quietly transformed into one of the Big 12’s most balanced offensive teams.
That evolution starts with having one of the most dynamic passing offenses in the country.
When asked whether this is the deepest wide receiver room he’s had since arriving in Waco, Aranda didn’t hesitate.
“Yes,” Aranda told reporters after practice. “At this stage of the game, you invest — you choose where to invest — and we invested pretty heavily in that group, and it’s paying off.”
It’s paying off in a big way. Baylor has six receivers with at least 100 receiving yards, four with 300 or more, and five players averaging at least 12 yards per catch.
The unit has become a key reason the Bears remain one of the most efficient passing teams in the conference.
Building a Balanced, Explosive Offense
Aranda said Baylor’s approach to building this receiver group was deliberate — seeking both balance and explosiveness.
“We tried to find complementary pieces to it,” he explained. “You want to spread the field … sometimes that’s quick, explosive guys. Other times that’s longer speed and contested catches."
"When it got to that point, it was, ‘Hey, let’s take the best player available,’ Aranda added.
"But we wanted someone that’s going to demand a double team, demand cloud coverage, demand an extra guy so we could get all of them on the field at one time.”
That balance has produced results.
Senior wideout Josh Cameron leads the team with 32 receptions for 456 yards and three touchdowns, while senior tight end Michael Trigg has added 29 catches for 439 yards and four scores — ranking sixth in the Big 12 and first among tight ends.
Transfer Kobe Prentice, who came over from Alabama, has become Baylor’s top deep threat, averaging 15.6 yards per catch.
His 73-yard touchdown against Oklahoma State — where 40 yards came after the catch — showcased exactly the kind of yards-after-catch explosiveness Baylor sought during roster building.
A Quarterback’s Dream
Quarterback Sawyer Robertson has thrived within this revamped receiver corps.
Of his 19 touchdown passes, eight different players have been on the receiving end — with Trigg and Prentice combining for 10 of them.
Statistically, Baylor’s receiving depth stands out among the Big 12’s elite. The Bears have five players with at least 200 receiving yards, tied with No. 11 Texas Tech for the most in the conference.
Three Baylor pass-catchers rank among the top 20 in the league in receiving yards: Cameron (4th), Trigg (6th), and Texas State transfer Kole Wilson (20th, 324 yards).
The result is a passing attack that can hurt defenses in multiple ways — vertically, underneath, or through tight-end mismatches.
For a program once built on defense, Baylor’s growing offensive firepower signals a new era under Aranda.
And by his own admission, that’s exactly what they invested in.