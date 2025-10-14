Inside The Bears

Baylor’s passing attack flourishing behind deepest wide receiver room in the country

Baylor head coach Danve Aranda calls this the deepest receiver group he’s had, and the numbers back it up — led by Josh Cameron, Michael Trigg, and Kobe Prentice.

Jalon Dixon

Sep 2, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda on the side lines during the second half against the Texas State Bobcats at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Sep 2, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda on the side lines during the second half against the Texas State Bobcats at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

When Baylor head coach Dave Aranda took over in 2020, his program became known for its defensive discipline and physicality.

But over the past two seasons, the Bears have quietly transformed into one of the Big 12’s most balanced offensive teams.

That evolution starts with having one of the most dynamic passing offenses in the country.

Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda wide receiver Josh Cameron Kobe Prentice tight end Michael Trigg Big 12 football
Sep 3, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda and quarterback Blake Shapen (12) during the game between the Baylor Bears and the Albany Great Danes at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

When asked whether this is the deepest wide receiver room he’s had since arriving in Waco, Aranda didn’t hesitate.

“Yes,” Aranda told reporters after practice. “At this stage of the game, you invest — you choose where to invest — and we invested pretty heavily in that group, and it’s paying off.”

It’s paying off in a big way. Baylor has six receivers with at least 100 receiving yards, four with 300 or more, and five players averaging at least 12 yards per catch.

The unit has become a key reason the Bears remain one of the most efficient passing teams in the conference.

Building a Balanced, Explosive Offense

Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda wide receiver Josh Cameron Kobe Prentice tight end Michael Trigg Big 12 football
Oct 4, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) runs with the ball after a catch against Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Zashon Rich (25) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Aranda said Baylor’s approach to building this receiver group was deliberate — seeking both balance and explosiveness.

“We tried to find complementary pieces to it,” he explained. “You want to spread the field … sometimes that’s quick, explosive guys. Other times that’s longer speed and contested catches."

"When it got to that point, it was, ‘Hey, let’s take the best player available,’ Aranda added.

"But we wanted someone that’s going to demand a double team, demand cloud coverage, demand an extra guy so we could get all of them on the field at one time.”

Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda wide receiver Josh Cameron Kobe Prentice tight end Michael Trigg Big 12 football
Oct 4, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) lines up against Kansas State Wildcats safety Logan Bartley (10) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

That balance has produced results.

Senior wideout Josh Cameron leads the team with 32 receptions for 456 yards and three touchdowns, while senior tight end Michael Trigg has added 29 catches for 439 yards and four scores — ranking sixth in the Big 12 and first among tight ends.

Transfer Kobe Prentice, who came over from Alabama, has become Baylor’s top deep threat, averaging 15.6 yards per catch.

His 73-yard touchdown against Oklahoma State — where 40 yards came after the catch — showcased exactly the kind of yards-after-catch explosiveness Baylor sought during roster building.

A Quarterback’s Dream

Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda wide receiver Josh Cameron Kobe Prentice tight end Michael Trigg Big 12 football
Baylor's Sawyer Robertson (13) throws a pass in the second half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Baylor Bears at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback Sawyer Robertson has thrived within this revamped receiver corps.

Of his 19 touchdown passes, eight different players have been on the receiving end — with Trigg and Prentice combining for 10 of them.

Statistically, Baylor’s receiving depth stands out among the Big 12’s elite. The Bears have five players with at least 200 receiving yards, tied with No. 11 Texas Tech for the most in the conference.

Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda wide receiver Josh Cameron Kobe Prentice tight end Michael Trigg Big 12 football
Oct 4, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) reacts during warmups before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Three Baylor pass-catchers rank among the top 20 in the league in receiving yards: Cameron (4th), Trigg (6th), and Texas State transfer Kole Wilson (20th, 324 yards).

The result is a passing attack that can hurt defenses in multiple ways — vertically, underneath, or through tight-end mismatches.

For a program once built on defense, Baylor’s growing offensive firepower signals a new era under Aranda.

And by his own admission, that’s exactly what they invested in.

feed

Published
Jalon Dixon
JALON DIXON

Jalon Dixon is a sports journalist with a passion for covering basketball at every level. He has written extensively on men’s and women’s college basketball, as well as the NBA, building a reputation for clear analysis and thoughtful storytelling. His work focuses on the players, programs, and trends shaping the sport, offering readers insight that goes beyond the box score. Whether breaking down a key matchup or highlighting emerging talent, Jalon’s goal is to provide balanced coverage that connects fans to the game’s strategy, culture, and ongoing evolution.

Home/Football