Early Signing Day: Productive 4-star WR London Smith signs with Baylor Football
London Smith might be Baylor’s next talented wide receiver of the future. There was no doubt where Smith would continue his football journey. Actually, Smith was a hard commit to the Bears back in January and has held firm to his commitment for the last 11 months. He is rated as a four-star prospect according to 247 Sports.
RELATED: Baylor early signing day tracker: Every player coming to the program in 2026
Smith will follow in his father Rodney’s footsteps, who was a 2-sport star at Baylor from 1996-1999. Smith fills a position with great need and made it official by signing with Baylor.
The Bears will lose their entire senior receiving corps: Josh Cameron, Michael Trigg, Ashtyn Hawkins, Kole Wilson and Kobe Prentice. So, Smith might see the field sooner, rather than later. Coach Dave Aranda will need all the help he can get at the skill positions on the perimeter.
Waco (TX) University WR London Smith
Smith is a 2-sport star at University High School. At 6-foot, 175 pounds, Smith caught 79 passes for 1,455 yards and 24 touchdowns this season. Smith plays basketball for University.
In 2025, Smith posted seven games over 100 yards receiving, including 256 yards on nine catches and three touchdowns in a loss to Bastrop.
In addition, he played on defense and recorded two interceptions. After a distinguished high school career, Smith's stats read like this: 211 catches, 3,557 yards and 46 touchdowns. Smith is a Top 20 player in the State of Texas, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
In addition, Smith posted six games with multiple touchdown catches, including four games with three TD receptions.
Notable offers:
Smith held 30 scholarship offers, but chose Baylor over Alabama, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Georgia and Houston, to name a few.
Film:
Smith's impressive highlights can be seen below.
Smith was seemingly unstoppable this season. There are defensive backs across District 10-5A Div. II that are breathing a sigh relief that Smith has graduated from the high school ranks and has moved on to the collegiate level.